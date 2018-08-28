Urchins boss Stimson wants entire squad to play a part

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his entire squad to play a part as they head into a busy month of fixtures.

The Urchins will travel away to Cheriton Road on Saturday to take on eighth-placed Folkestone Invicta as they look to build on their three-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Stimson’s side have five games left in January after already facing Dorking Wanderers and Brentwood Town.

“We know it’s a big month with a lot of football to be played, I think we go Saturday, Tuesday, then Saturday, Monday so the whole squad is going to be used,” the 51-year-old said.

“We’ve got 16 fit players and we used a couple of young players on the bench from the youth team on Tuesday which was pleasing.

“I think everyone is going to be called upon to help us climb up the league and progress in these cup competitions.”

But he expects a tough test against The Seasiders adding: “They’re a good side at home, I think they’re in the top 10 at the moment, so we know it’s going to be another tough ask. But if we can produce what we have done over the last couple of weeks, we’ll go there with belief.

“Hopefully we’ll come back with more points, as the more points we have, the more comfortable position we’ll be in the league, and that’s what we want to do – climb that league.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player insists they must focus on their own efforts but still be wary of the threats their opponents pose.

“You have to mainly tune into your own performance, as if we can go and put in a performance like we did against Dorking, then we’ve got a very good chance,” he said. “But you have to be aware of some of the players Folkestone have got.

“Once you move up to this level – and no disrespect to the level below where Hornchurch were and I was not so long ago – you can just manage your own game plan, but now you have to be aware.

“Folkestone have got some good individuals with experience.

“The boys will be given as much information as we feel we need, but if they can play how we did against Dorking, and in the second half against Harlow I think we can create some chances and come back with the points.”