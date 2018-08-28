Search

Bostik Premier: Margate 0 Hornchurch 0

PUBLISHED: 08:01 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:01 19 December 2018

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch battled to a hard-fought point against Margate at Hartsdown Park on Tuesday night.

Manager Mark Stimson gave new signings Taylor Miles and Lee Prescott their first starts, with George Purcell seeing a 20-yard effort saved by Louis Wells in an even opening 10 minutes.

George Saunders looked lively on the Urchins right and the visitors had a great chance to score on 29 minutes when Nana Boakye-Yiadom was sent clear and drew the keeper, only to see Jack Paxman clear his attempt off the line.

Callum Chafer was called into action soon after to save a speculative Margate shot but then had a let-ff on 37 minutes when Paxman fired against the crossbar.

Boakye-Yiadom could not connect with a Saunders cross for Urchins befoer the break, with Chafer keeping out a free-kick from the hosts five minutes after the restart.

Boakye-Yiadom spurned two more opportunities in quick succession, seeing one saved by Wells and dragging the other wide.

And Purcell went close to breaking the deadlock when his shot was fumbled by Wells, who recovered in time before the ball crossed the line.

Purcell fired over from Jay Porter’s cross after a great run, but Margate’s George Brown clipped the outside of a post on the hour mark.

Wells denied Miles a debut goal on 65 minutes, but Chafer had to produce a superb save to keep the scoreline blank on 73 minutes.

Stimson sent on Jamie Hursit and Jordan Clark in the closing minutes, with Saunders and Clark both seeing late efforts saved by Wells as it remained goalless.

The point secured from their 11th draw in 20 league matches leaves Urchins just one point above the relegation zone in 19th place, with a home game against Brightlingsea Regent, who are currently 17th, at Bridge Avenue up next on Saturday.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Porter, Lee, Winn, Miles (Clark 82), Saunders, Prescott, Boakye-Yiadom (Hursit 80), Purcell, Winn. Unused subs: Livings, Hogan.

Attendanec: 340.

