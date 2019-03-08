Bostik Premier: Tonbridge 1 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch were left empty-handed after conceding a late goal at Longmead Stadium on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Stimson was booked on two minutes for a late tackle on D’Sean Theobalds, while Sean Marks flicked the ball wide from Remi Sutton’s free-kick on six minutes.

Sonny Miles sidefooted straight at Callum Chafer from a Tonbridge free-kick and Chinedu McKenzie steered a shot wide after a long ball from the left gave the former Romford striker a free run at goal.

Tom Parkinson’s header lacked power to trouble Chafer on 21 minutes, but the Urchins keeper had to produce a great save soon after when McKenzie picked out Joe Turner and his curling shot looked destined for the far corner of the net.

George Winn limped off to be replaced by James Goode before the half-hour mark, with Jordan Clark dropping back into the Hornchurch defence in a reshuffle.

And Marks headed over from Joe Christou’s corner, before Tonbridge enjoyed a spell of dominance with Jared Small and McKenzie causing problems and Chafer denying Turner with another impressive save.

The visitors had one last chance before the break when Marks won a free-kick, which Christou delivered and, when it was half cleared, Sutton dragged a shot wide.

Tonbridge forced a couple of early corners after the restart, with Bentley and Sutton clearing the danger.

And Stimson had a shot deflected into the hands of Henly on 50 minutes, before Ronnie Winn burst through and set up the striker to find the net, but have his effort ruled out for offside.

Sutton produced a good run on the left, before cutting inside and sending in a cross which was cut out by the Angels defence.

And the hosts broke the deadlock with only six minutes remaining as the ball was played in from the left and sidefooted home by Tom Derry.

Urchins were awarded a free-kick on the left in stoppage time and Christou curled the ball into the box, where Henly punched clear and Bentley was then fouled.

And another Christou free-kick was cleared by the home defence as Angels held on for the points.

Hornchurch: Chafer, Bentley, Sutton, G Winn (Goode 26) (Brown 90), Wilson, Clark, Christou, Spence, Marks, R Winn, Stimson. Unused subs: Dutton, Brown, Turk.

Attendance: 509.