Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Romford manager Martin hoping for some festive cheer on Boxing Day trip to Tilbury

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 December 2018

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro beaten 5-1 at home by Heybridge Swifts last weekend

Paul Martin hopes there will be some festive cheer for Romford when they visit Tilbury in the Bostik North on Boxing Day.

After a run of 10 league games without a win, Boro boss Martin could be forgiven for having a demeanour more like that of the Grinch than Jolly St Nicholas at this time of year.

The Romford manager, though, remains as hopeful as ever that his team may deliver a late Christmas present against the Dockers.

That would certainly make Christmas merrier, and Martin hopes it points to a happy New Year too.

Martin said: “I was asked the other week what do I want for Christmas? I said three points and if that’s too expensive, then a point will do!

“If we can get something out of the Tilbury game, hopefully that’s a sign that things will start picking up in the future.”

The Rookery Hill club face Tilbury after an 11-day break since losing 5-1 at home to Heybridge Swifts on December 15.

After such a heavy loss, some managers may have been desperate for a game soon after so his side could get that result out of their system.

Boro manager Martin, however, feels the lengthy break between matches may be of benefit to his team.

“Sometimes you can’t wait for your next game, but the gap might help us this time because we’ve had so many players come and go,” he added.

“We’re looking to bring the right player in, but even when we’re in better form that is hard for us as a club with no budget.

“Matt Price scored twice for Heybridge against us on Saturday and he’s someone who very nearly joined us in the summer of 2017, but went to Brentwood Town instead.

“That is the type of player I would love to have, but that being said, I still have faith in my current squad.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

Cars were stuck in traffic for hours after the flooding.Photo: Jonathan Littlewood

Recorder letters: NHS and Queen’s Hospital, Retailery, economy expansion, parking fees, respect for shopworkers and social care system.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Most Read

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

Reece Williams.

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

Islington's Crouch Hall Court estate, N19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sokratis backs Aubameyang for 30-goal haul

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway mother receives best ever Christmas gift as autistic son comes home after 6 years in treatment centre

Stephen Andrade.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford manager Martin hoping for some festive cheer on Boxing Day trip to Tilbury

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Ice Hockey: Raiders 5 Basingstoke Bison 2

Michael Gray and Ben Clements share a joke (pic John Scott)

Taylor praises Daggers’ defence after win at Salford

Conor Wilkinson scored the first goal for Dagenham & Redbridge at Salford City (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists