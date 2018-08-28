Romford manager Martin hoping for some festive cheer on Boxing Day trip to Tilbury

Boro beaten 5-1 at home by Heybridge Swifts last weekend

Paul Martin hopes there will be some festive cheer for Romford when they visit Tilbury in the Bostik North on Boxing Day.

After a run of 10 league games without a win, Boro boss Martin could be forgiven for having a demeanour more like that of the Grinch than Jolly St Nicholas at this time of year.

The Romford manager, though, remains as hopeful as ever that his team may deliver a late Christmas present against the Dockers.

That would certainly make Christmas merrier, and Martin hopes it points to a happy New Year too.

Martin said: “I was asked the other week what do I want for Christmas? I said three points and if that’s too expensive, then a point will do!

“If we can get something out of the Tilbury game, hopefully that’s a sign that things will start picking up in the future.”

The Rookery Hill club face Tilbury after an 11-day break since losing 5-1 at home to Heybridge Swifts on December 15.

After such a heavy loss, some managers may have been desperate for a game soon after so his side could get that result out of their system.

Boro manager Martin, however, feels the lengthy break between matches may be of benefit to his team.

“Sometimes you can’t wait for your next game, but the gap might help us this time because we’ve had so many players come and go,” he added.

“We’re looking to bring the right player in, but even when we’re in better form that is hard for us as a club with no budget.

“Matt Price scored twice for Heybridge against us on Saturday and he’s someone who very nearly joined us in the summer of 2017, but went to Brentwood Town instead.

“That is the type of player I would love to have, but that being said, I still have faith in my current squad.”