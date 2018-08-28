Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bostik North: Tilbury 4 Romford 1

PUBLISHED: 17:17 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:17 26 December 2018

Danny Cossington of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Danny Cossington of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford ended up well beaten by Bostik North rivals Tilbury at Chadfields on Boxing Day.

The home side took the lead on 29 minutes through Oliver Spooner, but Boro captain Danny Cossington had his side back on level terms just three minutes later.

The joy was shortlived for the visitors, though, as Lewis Smith restored Tilbury’s lead on 37 minutes and George Sykes made it 3-1 just a minute later.

There was no change to the scoreline until 16 minutes from time, when Smith scored his second goal of the afternoon to seal the points for the Dockers and leave Boro just one point off the bottom of the table in 18th place.

Paul Martin’s men have now lost their last five league matches and 10 of their last 11, and will hope to make a good start to 2019 when they welcome Grays Athletic to Rookery Hill on New Year’s Day.

Romford: Aldridge, Olukoga, Hewitt, Taylor, Nesbitt, Cossington, Toussaint, Bradford, Reynolds, Lemba, Bolton. Subs: Daly, Fisher, Joseph, Smith.

Attendance: 201.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

In the early 1800s Hornchurch celebrated Christmas Day with a wrestling contest. The prize was a roasted boar's head. Photo: PA Archive

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Recorder letters: NHS and Queen’s Hospital, Retailery, economy expansion, parking fees, respect for shopworkers and social care system.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

Most Read

Thousands turn out for Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: Mick Howes

‘She had that gift of people wanting to follow her creed’ - Tributes to Lady Somerleyton

Belinda Somerleyton. AMANDA SANDLAND-TAYLOR

Police search for missing 13-year-old Beatrice Sandu continues

Suffolk Police are looking for Beatrice Sandu, 13, from Lowestoft.

Kittens safe after being abandoned on Christmas Eve

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bostik North: Tilbury 4 Romford 1

Danny Cossington of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Nunn winner sees Daggers down Orient

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Havering this year

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

Why cooking Christmas turkey can create big fat monster under the house

Record 800ft-long fatberg discovered lurking in sewer under the Whitechapel Road. Picture: Thames Water
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists