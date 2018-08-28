Bostik North: Tilbury 4 Romford 1

Danny Cossington of Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford ended up well beaten by Bostik North rivals Tilbury at Chadfields on Boxing Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side took the lead on 29 minutes through Oliver Spooner, but Boro captain Danny Cossington had his side back on level terms just three minutes later.

The joy was shortlived for the visitors, though, as Lewis Smith restored Tilbury’s lead on 37 minutes and George Sykes made it 3-1 just a minute later.

There was no change to the scoreline until 16 minutes from time, when Smith scored his second goal of the afternoon to seal the points for the Dockers and leave Boro just one point off the bottom of the table in 18th place.

Paul Martin’s men have now lost their last five league matches and 10 of their last 11, and will hope to make a good start to 2019 when they welcome Grays Athletic to Rookery Hill on New Year’s Day.

Romford: Aldridge, Olukoga, Hewitt, Taylor, Nesbitt, Cossington, Toussaint, Bradford, Reynolds, Lemba, Bolton. Subs: Daly, Fisher, Joseph, Smith.

Attendance: 201.