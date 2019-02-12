The AFC Hornchurch blog

Reece Beckles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley and Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest news from the supporters’ association

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch striker Charlie Stimson scored in their 3-0 win over Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Hornchurch striker Charlie Stimson scored in their 3-0 win over Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We had two matches over the weekend, both at home, and with mixed results.

We entertained Margate on Saturday, and were confident of getting a good result. Hornchurch were unbeaten in their last seven home games but goals from Margate’s Kadell Daniel and Tobi Sho-Silva gave the visitors the points despite Sean Marks opening the scoring for the Urchins.

For the second match in succession, Hornchurch were forced to play the majority of the game a player short, with Sean Marks being shown a straight red.

Sean has been on the receiving end of a lot of harsh treatment this season, much of which went unpunished, and many of the supporters closest to the incident that led to the dismissal were convinced that the sending off was completely unjustified, especially as the free kick was awarded in favour of Hornchurch.

The score was 1-1 at the time of the incident, and although the visitors went ahead on the hour, we felt we were worth at least a point, and we thought we had achieved that target in the final minute of the match, only for a Lewwis Spence header to come back off a post, when we thought it was going into the net.

The defeat kept us too close to the relegation zone for comfort, and our visitors on Tuesday, Wingate & Finchley, occupied one of those three relegation places, so both sides were in great need of taking three points.

We went to Finchley at the start of the current season, and although we had dominated the first half, it had been a far different story in the second period, when we were forced to defend for long periods.

In the end we were happy to come away with a 1-1 draw, with both sides feeling that they could have won.

Our line up on that night was vastly different from the team that took the field on Tuesday, and the new-look Hornchurch responded magnificently, with what was a comfortable three nil win.

Or perhaps it was not so comfortable as the score suggested.

Charlie Stimson put us ahead on the half hour, thanks to an excellent piece build up involving Sean Marks, but we had to rely on Callum Chafer, who made two excellent saves, and a goalline clearance from Glenn Wilson, to keep us in front.

With six minutes left, Ronnie Winn made the opening, and Joe Christou finished it off, to give us some breathing space, and with three minutes left to play, Ronnie Winn controlled a high centre, and calmly slid the ball under Shane Gore for the third and decisive goal.

We travel to Tonbridge this Saturday, but without Sean Marks and George Purcell, and with a doubt over George Saunders, who is still recovering from injury.

Angels are in a play-off position and it is going to be a very difficult encounter, with three of our top players missing.

Tonbridge have won two and drawn three of their last six matches, whereas as have won four and lost two of our last six games, so we are optimistic that we can come away with at least a point, hopefully all three.