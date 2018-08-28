The AFC Hornchurch blog

Former Hornchurch midfielder Nathan Livings has joined Bishops Stortford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest news from the supporters’ association

Connor Hogan has joined Cheshunt (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Connor Hogan has joined Cheshunt (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nathan Livings and Connor Hogan, both released a couple of weeks ago, quickly found new clubs.

Livings made his debut for Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday, whilst Hogan also made his debut on the same day, for Cheshunt.

Back at Bridge Avenue, we are still looking forward to the debuts of Joe Christou and James Goode, both signed from Waltham Abbey, but both currently out of action due to injury.

We had a mixed weekend, starting with a welcome home win over Burgess Hill on Saturday, more so as it is our first home win in league matches for well over three months.

Hornchurch defender Kenzer Lee (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Hornchurch defender Kenzer Lee (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lee Prescott put us ahead midway through the first half, his first goal for us since joining from Margate. George Purcell doubled our lead before half time, to give us what turned out to be a comfortable winning margin.

Newly signed Glenn Wilson made his debut, having joined from Wealdstone, on a dual-registration basis, but on the debit side we were without Kenzer Lee, still feeling the effects of a head injury, and Lewwis Spence was also out with injury.

The second half was a different story as Burgess Hill played a lot better, for our defence, with Jordan Clark outstanding, kept a clean sheet, and we picked up a most welcome three points.

On Monday we were at Carshalton, where we appeared to have a great deal of difficulty in getting used to their newly laid 3G surface.

Carshalton took an early lead, and at times threatened to overwhelm our defence, with Callum Chafer frequently in action.

Just when we were thinking that we would go in at the interval with only a one-goal deficit, we once again conceded a goal a couple of minutes before half time, and we were facing a heavy defeat.

It was a completely different story in the second half. Ronnie Winn came on to give us a more attacking formation, and, when Sean Marks pulled a goal back, the home defence struggled to hold out.

When your luck is against you, nothing seems to go right, and this was only too apparent when, with just a few minutes left to play, the home keeper made a miraculous point blank save from George Purcell, to deny us a draw.

This weekend we travel to Merstham. When Merstham came to Bridge Avenue at the end of October, we took the lead fifteen minutes from the end through George Purcell, and just when it seemed that we had done enough to take the points, a Leon Smith own goal gave Merstham a draw.

Since then we have dropped dangerously close to the relegation zone, whilst Merstham have moved in the opposite direction and now sit on the verge of the play-off positions.

They have won four and drawn two of their last six matches, and we cannot expect anything other than a difficult afternoon.

We have a friendly match on Tuesday next, against Hashtag United.

Last season, Hashtag played friendly matches only, but attracted a massive following on YouTube, and they were controversially elected into the Eastern Counties League South.

Controversial because other, arguably more deserving teams, were denied a place in this newly formed senior division. And because they had never played a single competitive game.

Hashtag United do not have a ground of their own, but ground share at Haringey Borough.

They currently sit at the head of the table, and are very much in line for promotion, so perhaps they have proved that their election is justified, with or without a ground of their own.

They attract a reasonable level of support, and this is a friendly match that has a lot to commend it.

Kick off is at 7.45pm at Bridge Avenue and admission is £5.