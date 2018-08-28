The AFC Hornchurch blog

We went to the seaside, and lost five nil. Was our performance at Folkestone really as bad as the score suggested?

Folkestone scored after just two minutes, and we can only wonder what would have happened had George Purcell’s free kick, a minute later, gone into the net, instead of hitting the inside of the post.

So we were a goal down, just a couple of minutes gone, and that is how it stayed until two minutes before the interval, when we conceded two more goals, one from a penalty.

And we then conceded another two minutes into the second half.

It’s probably fair to say that Folkestone could have won by a greater margin, but the real damage was done in the first two minutes and the two minutes before and after half time.

And of course we lost Ronnie Winn to a second yellow, which means he cannot play today against Burgess Hill.

On Tuesday the seaside, in the shape of Whitstable Town, came to us, in the poorly supported league cup.

Less than one hundred paid to watch, and for a change it was our turn to profit from an early goal, Ronnie Winn scoring his first goal since joining us from Waltham Abbey.

George Purcell has hit the post or bar so many times this season that we were beginning to wonder what he had to do to hit the back of the net, but his luck changed on Tuesday when he got back onto the score sheet.

And we must also mention George Saunders who has had so many ‘assists’ this season, adding two more to his ever growing total against Whitstable. And of course Sean Marks is back, and he scored twice against Whitstable.

We have now reached the semi final of the league cup, and we will be at home to Bracknell Town, who is currently second in the South Central Division of the Isthmian League.

Bracknell beat Folkestone 4-1 in the last round, so it is not going to be an easy passage to the final.

We are still waiting for positive news of our two other signings from Waltham Abbey, namely Joe Christou and James Goode, and we need to turn the corner sooner rather than later, starting with Burgess Hill on Saturday.

We beat Burgess Hill in September by three goals to nil, but our team on that day is markedly different from today’s line up - no Nathan Cooper (injured), and no Leon Smith. Brad Warner, Leon McKenzie, Nana, and Tobi Coker. So it’s a much-changed team that will take the field on Saturday.