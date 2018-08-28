The AFC Hornchurch blog

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 December 2018

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the supporters’ association

George Purcell is congratulated after scoring for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch did not have a match on Saturday, as the scheduled game at Carshalton was postponed as they were engaged in the FA Trophy, which takes preference to league matches.

So we had to wait until Tuesday, when we made a second attempt to play at Margate.

The original match having been postponed late in the day due to a power failure.

No power failure this time, and no goals either, although we thought we had scored when the home keeper appeared to fumble a shot over his line, before scooping the ball back out.

Was it a goal? The match officials did not think so, although our supporters behind the goal were convinced it was over the line.

But when you are on a losing run, decisions tend to go against you. It was marginal, and no blame can be attributed to the match officials.

It was a much changed team that took the field - or, to be more precise, the artificial surface - at Hartsdown Park on Tuesday, with new manager Mark Stimson bringing in three players for their debut appearances.

George Winn, who has joined us from Thurrock, (via Waltham Abbey), and two surprise signings, Lee Prescott and Taylor Miles.

George Winn joined Thurrock from Redbridge in 2015, and went on to play 71 times for Thurrock. This season he made thirteen appearances for Waltham Abbey.

Lee Prescott, who also made his debut at Margate, played for Hornchurch in four pre-season matches in 2015, before linking up with Aveley, and thence to Margate via Thamesmead and Cray Wanderers.

Taylor Miles, also making his debut at Margate, has played for Concord Rangers, Braintree; Lincoln City Hemel Hempstead, Kingstonian, and more recently for Chelmsford City.

We had enough chances to have come home from Margate with all three points, but were thwarted by an excellent display by the home keeper. But there were numerous signs that our dismal run without a win is soon coming to an end.

We are only one point above the relegation zone, and we are at home to Brightlingsea on Saturday, and we are confident that our revival will start on the last Saturday before Christmas.

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

