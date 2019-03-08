Search

Tamplin takes managerial reigns at Romford

PUBLISHED: 06:01 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:01 13 November 2019

Glenn Tamplin and assistant Harry Wheeler look on from the dugout at Billericay (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New Romford owner Glenn Tamplin has confirmed he will take over as manager of the Isthmian League North club.

The former Billericay Town owner was revealed as a new investor at Boro on Tuesday morning, with the club releasing a statement in the early afternoon to explain that long-serving boss Paul Martin, his assistant Mark Lord and the backroom team had left.

And Tamplin announced he would be the new man in charge in the dugout on Tuesday evening through his Twitter account, posting: "I would like to confirm as the new owner of Romford FC that I will be the manager of this side along with a very experienced assistant and coaching staff.

"Be there Saturday and see the new team and staff. I'm here to build us a new stadium and take us to the Football League."

Romford are currently bottom of the table, having escaped relegation last year via a reprieve, and are due to host Coggeshall Town at Brentwood Arena on Saturday.

And supporters can expect a new-look side according to Tamplin, who added: "We have signed 15 new players today and will concentrate on getting off bottom place and working our way back up the league this season to playoffs.

"I truly believe we can go from bottom to promotion playoffs this season still. Come on Romford get behind us and let's do this."

