Tamplin reveals 15 new signings for Romford

Freddy Moncur brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against Newport County (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Romford's owner/manager Glenn Tamplin has revealed 15 new signings following his takeover at the Isthmian League North club this week.

Sam Bantick of Coggeshall celebrates scoring against Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Sam Bantick of Coggeshall celebrates scoring against Romford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

A statement on the club website revealed that an intense training session had been held, featuring over 30 players, and Tamplin and his coaching staff had made their first moves.

Among those joining Boro are former Leyton Orient midfielder Freddy Moncur and ex-Hornchurch duo Tambeson Eyong and Sam Bantick.

They are joined by Salim Nassor, Briggs Ojeman, Novell Sony Bruce, Jay Bacon, Tyrone Kiruna, Manny Agboola, Germaine Du, Mohammed Mahmoud, Jordan Westcott, Akeem Campbell and Joshua Exley Banks.

Tambeson Eyong in action for Hornchurch during the 2013/14 Ryman Premier season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). Tambeson Eyong in action for Hornchurch during the 2013/14 Ryman Premier season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Bantick posted on Twitter: "Delighted to have signed for @RomfordFC a club with huge ambition buzzing to get going."

It was added that former Billericay Town owner/manager Tamplin - who succeeds the long-serving Paul Martin in the Boro dugout and has pledged to build the club's new stadium in the town - intends to add to the squad over the coming days, with another two new signings expected before the weekend.

Boro, who are currently bottom of the table, are set to welcome high-flying Coggeshall Town to the Brentwood Arena on Saturday, when entry will be free.