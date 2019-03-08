Isthmian League: Sudbury 4 Romford 3

Romford suffered last-minute heartbreak as they slipped to a fourth straight defeat following a seven-goal thriller in Suffolk.

Only eight minutes had been played when they fell behind as Ben Hunter shrugged off a challenge and slotted past Harry Aldridge.

But Boro were back on terms midway through the half when Jonathan Nzengo stabbed home from 12 yards after his initial effort was blocked by Paul Walker and took the lead moments later when the ball was squared to the unmarked Jimmy Cox and he fired home.

Sudbury squared matters once again on 36 minutes when Liam Bennett lashed home from the edge of the box, but Paul Martin's men were back in front early in the second half.

A long clearance from Aldridge was superbly controlled by Nzengo, who rounded Walker to slot home on 53 minutes but Joe Grimwood headed against a post for Sudbury.

The home side made it 3-3 with 17 minutes remaining as Billy Holland stabbed home from six yards following a cross from substitute Tom Maycock, who then netted the winner himself at the death.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Palmer, Ohalem, Nesbitt, Cossington (Stewart 68), Toussaint, Brown-Bampoe, Cox (Charles 81), Gbolahan (Tranter 61), Nzengo. Unused subs: Thandi, Riddell.

Attendance: 247.