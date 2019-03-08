Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Sudbury 4 Romford 3

PUBLISHED: 18:59 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 31 August 2019

Malaki Toussaint of Romford (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Malaki Toussaint of Romford (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford suffered last-minute heartbreak as they slipped to a fourth straight defeat following a seven-goal thriller in Suffolk.

Only eight minutes had been played when they fell behind as Ben Hunter shrugged off a challenge and slotted past Harry Aldridge.

But Boro were back on terms midway through the half when Jonathan Nzengo stabbed home from 12 yards after his initial effort was blocked by Paul Walker and took the lead moments later when the ball was squared to the unmarked Jimmy Cox and he fired home.

You may also want to watch:

Sudbury squared matters once again on 36 minutes when Liam Bennett lashed home from the edge of the box, but Paul Martin's men were back in front early in the second half.

A long clearance from Aldridge was superbly controlled by Nzengo, who rounded Walker to slot home on 53 minutes but Joe Grimwood headed against a post for Sudbury.

The home side made it 3-3 with 17 minutes remaining as Billy Holland stabbed home from six yards following a cross from substitute Tom Maycock, who then netted the winner himself at the death.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Palmer, Ohalem, Nesbitt, Cossington (Stewart 68), Toussaint, Brown-Bampoe, Cox (Charles 81), Gbolahan (Tranter 61), Nzengo. Unused subs: Thandi, Riddell.

Attendance: 247.

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Upminster distraction theft: Costa Coffee to investigate allegations of ‘unethical behaviour’ after Dagenham barista raises concerns of pay deductions

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford’s former co-working space The Retailery to be renamed and taken over by new operator

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Sudbury 4 Romford 3

Malaki Toussaint of Romford (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Urchins bounce back at home to Wingate

Chris Dickson scores and celebrates for Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

National League: Chesterfield 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Joan Luque of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chesterfield boss knows Daggers will be a tough test

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists