Bostik North: Sudbury 1 Romford 3

Action from Romford's match at Sudbury Archant

Romford moved to within three points of safety after a superb win in sunny Suffolk on Saturday.

Joseph Chidyausiku and Nathaniel Joseph netted seven minutes apart midway through the second half to put Paul Martin’s men on top.

And substitute Pedro Silva Barbaoso Bento De Carvalho added a third in stoppage time, before the hosts grabbed a late consolation.

A second successive win leaves Boro three points behind Witham with three games remaining and dreaming of another great escape.

The game was barely seconds old when Craig Jeakins seized on a poor pass inside the Sudbury half and advanced towards the edge of the box to force a diving save from Paul Walker.

But after a fairly even opening 10 minutes, Sudbury then saw Reece Harris test Harry Aldridge with a low left-footed drive, which was pushed behind, and Joe Grimwood headed the resulting corner against the face of the crossbar.

Liam Bennett’s run to the byline and cross from the right found captain Paul Hayes beyond the far post, but his shot was blocked by Nathaniel Joseph.

And Aldridge was called into action again on 19 minutes to finger tip a drive from Harris past the far post, after the youngster had run onto a long ball and cut inside from the right.

Holland sent an angled drive, from a long ball upfield, across the face of Aldridge’s goal and harmlessly wide midway through the first half, but Boro had their keeper to thank for pushing out another effort from Harris on 25 minutes when a goal looked certain.

Greg Akpele fired wide on a 2-on-2 break with Chidyausiku, as the visitors got a rare sight of Sudbury’s goal, but the dangerous Harris then limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury to be replaced by Tom Maycock.

A fine run by Ayo Olukoga created a great chance for Chidyausiku on 33 minutes, but Walker saved the close range effort with his legs.

And after Maycock had screwed a shot wide of the mark for the hosts, Akpele clipped a left-footed attempt beyond the far post after Olukoga had won possession in midfield to set up a Boro counter-attack.

Reece Hewitt was booked for clipping Bennett as he looked to break into the Romford box just before the end of the first half and George Woodward had his name taken by referee Ollie Morris-Sanders early in the second half, before Olukoga nodded over when Akpele flicked on Joseph’s cross from the right.

Tom Dettmar replied with a 20-yard drive that just cleared the crossbar, after a strong run by Ross Crane on the Sudbury left, but Akpele’s run to the byline on the right just past the hour set up a chance for Jeakins, which was blocked behind.

And Boro took the lead from the corner with 63 minutes gone as Woodward took it short and then saw a cross half-cleared to Chidyausiku, who sent a left-footed drive past the dive of Walker.

The visitors doubled their lead seven minutes later as Olukoga won the ball just outside his own box and released Akpele, then latched onto a through ball and cut inside to see a shot blocked, before the loose ball ran to Joseph, who had followed the attack from full-back and saw his attempt deflected into the roof of the net.

Akpele made way for Chris Taylor with 15 minutes remaining, as Boro looked to protect their two-goal lead, but Jeakins produced a great run inside from the right touchline to the edge of the box, only to pull his shot wide of the far post.

And when Sudbury pieced together a good move in reply, Jordan Blackwell could not convert at the far post with the goal at his mercy.

Maycock fired over following another good run by Bennett, before Woodward made way for Danny Cossington for the final eight minutes.

And Boro’s Hewitt had a free-kick saved low down by Walker as normal time drew to a close.

Carvalho was sent on for Chidyausiku during the five minutes of stoppage time and produced late icing on the cake when sweeping home, after Jeakins had produced a run on the right and the ball had been helped on by Taylor and Olukoga.

And although Bennett grabbed a consolation for the hosts it could not spoil a great day for Romford, who face home games against Soham Town Rangers and Felixstowe & Walton United either side of a trip to Grays Athletic.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph, Hewitt, Nesbitt, Olukoga, Maskell, Woodward (Cossington 82), Brown-Bampoe, Jeakins, Chidyausiku (Carvalho 90), Akpele (Taylor 75).

Unused subs: Bolton, Reynolds.

Attendance: 208.