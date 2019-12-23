Hornchurch have a 2020 to look forward to says boss

Manager Mark Stimson says Hornchurch have plenty to look forward to in 2020 if they keep working as hard as they have so far this campaign.

Dylan Kearney of Dulwich and Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019 Dylan Kearney of Dulwich and Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Urchins end 2019 with a home fixture against strugglers Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday having lost 1-0 in their earlier meeting this season.

And the experienced boss is determined for his men to finish the year on a high note and is sure they can if they continue creating chances.

"It would be a good way to finish the year with three points and then look forward to the New Year," Stimson said.

"It's a year we're all looking forward to as we're in a decent position in the league, we're still in the big non-league cup competition and we're also in the Thameside Trophy when that comes round.

"Things are looking good for 2020 and it would be nice to finish 2019 with a win at home.

"The last game we played them, if we can create the same amount of chances this weekend I'll be pleased, but I'd be delighted if we could take those chances as last time we didn't.

"The goalkeeper made a couple really good saves, we hit the woodwork a couple of times, and ended up with nothing."

Stimson insisted it's all about hard work and if they continue to do that they will be challenging come the end of the season, adding: "Confidence, I think, comes from hard work if I'm honest. I think that's the most important thing, I don't like lack of confidence.

"I like hard work. If people work hard then they get confidence from that and every player at this level should have confidence in their abilities as they're playing a decent level.

"It's about having hard work and we've got that in abundance, so if we can keep that up until the end of the season then I'm sure we'll be fighting for those places at the end of the season."

Hornchurch had their fixture at East Thurrock United last weekend postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Saturday we were probably down to only two injuries, so for us that was excellent, considering a few weeks ago we had eight or nine," said Stimson.

"It was good in that sense that those two didn't miss a game, Joe Christou probably won't make this weekend either, but Remi Sutton has got a good chance.

"It's a bit frustrating we're still two games away from the teams above us, as I'm someone who would rather the points, than the games in hand."