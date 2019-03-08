Search

Hornchurch boss Stimson delighted with progress

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 September 2019

Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was delighted to see his side hit Kempston Rovers for six in their FA Cup first qualifying round tie on Saturday.

Joe Christou opened the scoring, with Lewwis Spence adding a second just before half-time.

And Urchins ran riot in the second half as Mickey Parcell, Spence - with a stunning scissor-kick finish - Chris Dickson and Matt Johnson also netted in a 6-0 success which secured £4,500 prize money and a trip to Potters Bar Town.

Stimson said: "There were some good team goals, good football. We're trying to get that into the boys and it was nice for Mickey Parcell to get his first goal for the club. He was outstanding again at left wing back.

"We encourage them to trust each other and receive the ball. I think that will get better as the pitch gets wetter.

"We've got a couple of good footballers but a couple of times it got stuck underneath their feet.

"It's something we're putting across to them and when it comes off like today it's a pleasure to watch."

George Saunders shone on the wing for the home side, who included young goalkeeper Myles Roberts in the absence of Joe Wright.

And Stimson is pleased with how his squad is taking shape, adding: "They're a good bunch. We've had to do a lot of changing around this year and we've brought some experienced people in and players who want to play a certain way and enjoy playing and training.

"So far, so good, we've got to now maintain it and look forward to the next 30/40 games."

Urchins will head to Hertfordshire on September 21 to far the Scholars, when another £6,750 will be up for grabs.

Stimson said: "Obviously you'd like a home draw, but if you don't get a home draw, then you'd like a draw where you think you've got a chance of progressing.

"I'm sure Potters Bar are feeling the same way as we're in the same league and we'll look forward to it when it comes round as we've got a chance.

"We have to try taking that chance when it comes round."

