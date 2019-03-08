Hornchurch boss Stimson is backing new-look squad to push the club on this season

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is backing his new-look squad to push the club on in the Bet Victor Isthmian Premier this season.

The Urchins boss has moved to bring in seven new additions, including the likes of big-name defenders Arthur Lee and Rickie Hayles.

The Bridge Avenue outfit have also brought in experienced midfielder Matt Johnson, strikers Chris Dickson and Dan Uchechi, defender Mickey Parcell and goalkeeper Joe Wright.

"There's some big names, big characters, leaders, winners and guys that have been there and done it, plus still want to do it," Stimson said.

"Matty Johnson look where he's played, Arthur Lee was probably the best centre half in the league last year at Tonbridge, Joe Wright the goalkeeper, Mickey Parcell and Ricky Hayles they've all played a high level and still want to do it correctly."

Hornchurch finished 15th last season, just nine points above the drop zone after being promoted into the league the season prior.

But now the former Grays Athletic manager has been tasked with pushing the club on and battling at the top end of the league table.

"We want to try and push with many other teams in this league because there are some other good squads being put together like ourselves. We want to give ourselves the best opportunity to have a real enjoyable season."

Although they will face stiff competition from a number of teams who are also looking to strengthen ahead of the 2019/20 season.

It has however been a mixed pre-season for Hornchurch who have challenged themselves by playing a number of opponents from higher leagues including Leyton Orient and Chelmsford City to name a few.

Unfortunately, left-back Remi Sutton broke his hand in the friendly against Canvey Island, and striker Charlie Stimson has been sidelined through injury.

The duo will be close calls for the new campaign but boss Stimson insists he is still evaluating a number of trialists who could provide squad depth.

Garrett Kelly, Callum Bailey and a few other trialists are expected to feature as they host National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday and will all be looking to earn themselves a place at Hornchurch.