Bostik North: Soham Town 4 Romford 0

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford slumped to a heavy defeat against fellow strugglers Soham at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Martin’s men had ended an 11-game winless streak on New Year’s Day with a 1-0 home win against Grays, but were brought down to earth with a bump in their next outing.

Only 11 minutes had been played when Sam Mulready put the home side in front.

And it was 2-0 just seven minutes later when Callum Russell doubled the Soham advantage,

That left Boro with a mountain to climb at an early stage and the game was over as a contest on 55 minutes when Mulready netted his second goal of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

A miserable day for Romford was completed in the final minute of normal time when Michael Baulk netted a fourth goal for Soham.

Defeat saw them slip one place to 18th, as Soham leapfrogged above them, and they are set to host Barking at Rookery Hill next weekend.

Romford: Aldridge, Hernandez, Barlow, Nesbitt, Olukoga, Cossington, Taylor, Toussainnt, Reynolds (Bolton 75), Smith (Cleal 56), Hewitt. Unused subs: Joseph, Marsh, Lemba.

Attendance: 136.