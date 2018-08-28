Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bostik North: Soham Town 4 Romford 0

PUBLISHED: 17:16 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 05 January 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford slumped to a heavy defeat against fellow strugglers Soham at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday.

Paul Martin’s men had ended an 11-game winless streak on New Year’s Day with a 1-0 home win against Grays, but were brought down to earth with a bump in their next outing.

Only 11 minutes had been played when Sam Mulready put the home side in front.

And it was 2-0 just seven minutes later when Callum Russell doubled the Soham advantage,

That left Boro with a mountain to climb at an early stage and the game was over as a contest on 55 minutes when Mulready netted his second goal of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

A miserable day for Romford was completed in the final minute of normal time when Michael Baulk netted a fourth goal for Soham.

Defeat saw them slip one place to 18th, as Soham leapfrogged above them, and they are set to host Barking at Rookery Hill next weekend.

Romford: Aldridge, Hernandez, Barlow, Nesbitt, Olukoga, Cossington, Taylor, Toussainnt, Reynolds (Bolton 75), Smith (Cleal 56), Hewitt. Unused subs: Joseph, Marsh, Lemba.

Attendance: 136.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Proposals to house 90 homeless families in two Hainault parks provokes 900-signature petition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers’ Taylor left with mixed emotions after thrilling draw against Wood

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the equaliser against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik North: Soham Town 4 Romford 0

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 Dorking 1

George Saunders in action against Great Wakering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gordon at the double as Daggers and Wood play out eight-goal draw

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Darts: Romford’s Day looks forward to BDO World Championship test

Dan Day in action at the BDO World Championships
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists