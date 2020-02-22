Search

Advanced search

Isthmian League: Soham Town Rangers 1 Romford 4

PUBLISHED: 17:07 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 22 February 2020

Romford celebrate their first goal at Soham Town (pic Steve Gardener)

Romford celebrate their first goal at Soham Town (pic Steve Gardener)

Archant

Romford made it three wins in a row in Isthmian League North with success at Soham Town on Saturday.

Ally Conway fired the first chance of note just wide for Soham on five minutes, before Ridwan Ajala got through for Boro and was denied by Josh Pope.

Great work by Adam Morgan set up Ajala for a shot from distance on 19 minutes, which flew narrowly wide, before Mekhi Leacock McLeod made way for Malaki Toussaint.

Boro had the ball in the net from a Morgan free-kick on 31 minutes, only to see a linesman's flag go up, and Oliver Sprague produced a brave block moments later that left him needing treatment.

The visitors opened the scoring on 35 minutes as Carlos Djalo-So, returning to the club after spells in Portugal and Lithuania, rounded the keeper and found the corner of the net.

And Matt Cafer proved equal to the task as Cameron Watson went through on goal two minutes later in search of a Soham equaliser.

Romford were awarded a penalty on 39 minutes when Morgan was brought down in the box and he picked himself up to smash the spot-kick into the top corner to double their advantage.

It was 3-0 barely a minute later when Gabriel Adelowo's superb pass picked out Louie Theophanous, who brought the ball down and sent a controlled finish past Pope to send the visitors into the break firmly on top.

You may also want to watch:

Cafer needed treatment after some brave goalkeeping early in the second half, but saved from Ryan Auger's free-kick on 53 minutes.

Lheurex Menga nearly guided home from Morgan's free-kick moments later, but Soham hit back on the hour mark through Sam Mulready's volley.

And Boro saw Menga and Josh Exley-Banks booked minutes apart, before the latter was replaced by Daniel Waldren and Auger sent a free-kick inches over the visitors' goal.

Boro were reduced to 10 men on 78 minutes, though, when Menga was shown a second yellow card following a collision with Pope

And Soham's Jack Willbye had his name taken as some feisty challenges went in, before Boro were awarded another penalty with normal time almost up as Walden's ball over the top saw Morgan touch it past Pope, who brought him down.

Morgan slotted into the bottom left corner for his second penalty of the game to keep Boro three points adrift of Felixstowe & Walton at the foot of the table, but with five games in hand on their relegation rivals.

They head to leaders Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday.

Romford: Cafer, Exley-Banks (Waldren 70), Sprague, Adelowo, Bonnett-Johnson, Ajala, Morgan, Manga, Djalo-So, Theophanous, Leacock McLeod (Toussaint 25).

Unused subs: Tamplin, Olukolu.

Attendance: 192.

Most Read

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian League: Soham Town Rangers 1 Romford 4

Romford celebrate their first goal at Soham Town (pic Steve Gardener)

Isthmian League: Bishop’s Stortford 0 Hornchurch 2

Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Solihull Moors 0 - Daggers show their clinical side to beat play-off hopefuls

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Heritage: How we faced the Black Death, smallpox and other epidemics in the past

In 1962, although the health centre at Gooshay's Drive, Harold Hill, was giving smallpox vaccinations from 4 to 5pm every Wednesday, officials found themselves faced with this 500-strong queue before the doors opened. Picture: PA

Opinion: A look at the issues of today

Steve Allen will be writing a bi-wekly column for the Hackney Gazette.
Drive 24