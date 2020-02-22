Isthmian League: Soham Town Rangers 1 Romford 4

Romford made it three wins in a row in Isthmian League North with success at Soham Town on Saturday.

Ally Conway fired the first chance of note just wide for Soham on five minutes, before Ridwan Ajala got through for Boro and was denied by Josh Pope.

Great work by Adam Morgan set up Ajala for a shot from distance on 19 minutes, which flew narrowly wide, before Mekhi Leacock McLeod made way for Malaki Toussaint.

Boro had the ball in the net from a Morgan free-kick on 31 minutes, only to see a linesman's flag go up, and Oliver Sprague produced a brave block moments later that left him needing treatment.

The visitors opened the scoring on 35 minutes as Carlos Djalo-So, returning to the club after spells in Portugal and Lithuania, rounded the keeper and found the corner of the net.

And Matt Cafer proved equal to the task as Cameron Watson went through on goal two minutes later in search of a Soham equaliser.

Romford were awarded a penalty on 39 minutes when Morgan was brought down in the box and he picked himself up to smash the spot-kick into the top corner to double their advantage.

It was 3-0 barely a minute later when Gabriel Adelowo's superb pass picked out Louie Theophanous, who brought the ball down and sent a controlled finish past Pope to send the visitors into the break firmly on top.

Cafer needed treatment after some brave goalkeeping early in the second half, but saved from Ryan Auger's free-kick on 53 minutes.

Lheurex Menga nearly guided home from Morgan's free-kick moments later, but Soham hit back on the hour mark through Sam Mulready's volley.

And Boro saw Menga and Josh Exley-Banks booked minutes apart, before the latter was replaced by Daniel Waldren and Auger sent a free-kick inches over the visitors' goal.

Boro were reduced to 10 men on 78 minutes, though, when Menga was shown a second yellow card following a collision with Pope

And Soham's Jack Willbye had his name taken as some feisty challenges went in, before Boro were awarded another penalty with normal time almost up as Walden's ball over the top saw Morgan touch it past Pope, who brought him down.

Morgan slotted into the bottom left corner for his second penalty of the game to keep Boro three points adrift of Felixstowe & Walton at the foot of the table, but with five games in hand on their relegation rivals.

They head to leaders Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday.

Romford: Cafer, Exley-Banks (Waldren 70), Sprague, Adelowo, Bonnett-Johnson, Ajala, Morgan, Manga, Djalo-So, Theophanous, Leacock McLeod (Toussaint 25).

Unused subs: Tamplin, Olukolu.

Attendance: 192.