Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Martin admits Romford were second best at Soham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 January 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro suffered a heavy 4-0 loss on the road on Saturday

Paul Martin admitted Romford were beaten by the better side on the day after they went down 4-0 at Soham Town Rangers in the Bostik North.

Boro fell behind in the 11th minute in Cambridgeshire when Sam Mulready put the hosts ahead.

Soham added their second of the match seven minutes later with Callum Russell on target.

Mulready then added a penalty 10 minutes into the second half as the Rookery Hill club fell further behind.

And the scoring was complete in stoppage time when Romford boss Martin watched his side ship a fourth as Michael Baulk netted.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Boro and manager Martin honestly admitted his team were second best for large parts.

“It was a case that the better team on the day one and made the most of their chances,” he said.

“We just didn’t turn up, which was a huge disappointment given how we had played against Grays Athletic.

“We were on such a high after that game, but we didn’t turn up against Soham and when you don’t turn up, you get punished.”

Romford had been hoping to use to trip to Soham to build on a brilliant 1-0 success at home to Grays Athletic in the league on New Year’s Day.

Instead, it was more a case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show as Boro fell to a 10th away loss of the league season.

And Martin was left frustrated after seeing his team fail to reach the standards of that win over Grays against Soham.

“We pulled up trees to beat Grays and we just didn’t match that performance against Soham,” he added.

“We were poor defensively and Soham were more up for it on the day, which is why they won because we were unable to match them.

“Soham grafted more than us and we looked tired, so maybe the recent run of matches took its toll on the side.”

The result saw Soham move up Romford in the table, with a two-point gap now between the sides.

Boro, though, still have a three-point cushion over bottom club Dereham Town.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

River Thames shipping company announces £500,000 investment scheme to dredge riverbanks in Rainham

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Martin admits Romford were second best at Soham

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Reed happy to see Old Cooperians begin New Year with win over Maldon

Old Cooperians players huddle together earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Wood boss disappointed with how side coped with Daggers’ threats

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists