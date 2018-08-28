Martin admits Romford were second best at Soham

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro suffered a heavy 4-0 loss on the road on Saturday

Paul Martin admitted Romford were beaten by the better side on the day after they went down 4-0 at Soham Town Rangers in the Bostik North.

Boro fell behind in the 11th minute in Cambridgeshire when Sam Mulready put the hosts ahead.

Soham added their second of the match seven minutes later with Callum Russell on target.

Mulready then added a penalty 10 minutes into the second half as the Rookery Hill club fell further behind.

And the scoring was complete in stoppage time when Romford boss Martin watched his side ship a fourth as Michael Baulk netted.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Boro and manager Martin honestly admitted his team were second best for large parts.

“It was a case that the better team on the day one and made the most of their chances,” he said.

“We just didn’t turn up, which was a huge disappointment given how we had played against Grays Athletic.

“We were on such a high after that game, but we didn’t turn up against Soham and when you don’t turn up, you get punished.”

Romford had been hoping to use to trip to Soham to build on a brilliant 1-0 success at home to Grays Athletic in the league on New Year’s Day.

Instead, it was more a case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show as Boro fell to a 10th away loss of the league season.

And Martin was left frustrated after seeing his team fail to reach the standards of that win over Grays against Soham.

“We pulled up trees to beat Grays and we just didn’t match that performance against Soham,” he added.

“We were poor defensively and Soham were more up for it on the day, which is why they won because we were unable to match them.

“Soham grafted more than us and we looked tired, so maybe the recent run of matches took its toll on the side.”

The result saw Soham move up Romford in the table, with a two-point gap now between the sides.

Boro, though, still have a three-point cushion over bottom club Dereham Town.