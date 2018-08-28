Martin rejects notion Romford’s trip to Soham is a ‘six-pointer’

Romford players celebrate Ayo Olukoga's winner against Grays Athletic

Boro head for Rangers keen to build on New Year’s Day success against Grays Athletic

Romford manager Paul Martin

Paul Martin insists it is too early in the season for Romford’s trip to Soham Town Rangers in the Bostik North on Saturday to be labelled a ‘six-pointer’.

Boro start the weekend in 17th place on 17 points, with Soham 18th on 16, Mildenhall Town 19th on 15 and bottom-club Dereham Town on 14.

The losers of Saturday’s match between Romford and Soham could find themselves bottom come the end of the weekend if both Mildenhall and Dereham triumph.

With the bottom four so close together, the games between them could have a huge bearing on who goes down at the end of the season.

But Romford boss Martin was quick to reject the notion that the trip to Soham would be a relegation six-pointer, noting that there is still plenty of football to be played after this weekend.

“It’s too early in the season to be looking at this game like a relegation six-pointer,” he said.

“Soham are in better form than us, as is every other team in this league, but we can’t be looking at it like a six-pointer at this stage in the season.

“Historically, we’ve been able to get more points after Christmas once other teams in the division begin cutting their budgets.

“Hopefully that proves true again this season and we can get on a good run of form, but we have to keep working hard.”

If Romford are to get the better of Soham on Saturday, Martin will be looking for another good defensive display from his side.

Boro kept a clean sheet on New Year’s Day as they beat Grays Athletic 1-0 to end a run of 11 league matches without a win.

Ayo Olukoga netted the game’s only goal in the eighth minute, meaning Romford’s defence had to hold out for the majority of the game.

But Martin was pleased with how his team coped defensively, especially given they were without a whole host of players.

“We’re still without six or seven players because of injury, while Danny Nesbitt and Danny Cossington had to play through the pain a bit,” he added.

“Toby Barlow played well at left-back and I was pleased with Frederico Fernandez who’s joined us from Coggeshall Town.

“Everyone worked hard defensively and there were no mistakes.”