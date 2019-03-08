Search

Advanced search

Romford boss Martin has no problem with 'underdogs' tag heading into FA Trophy tie

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 October 2019

Tim Babalola of Romford and Zak Pianim of Brentwoodduring Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Tim Babalola of Romford and Zak Pianim of Brentwoodduring Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin insists he likes to always be an underdog as they head into an FA Trophy tie with Whitehawk this weekend.

George Woodward of Romford goes close during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019George Woodward of Romford goes close during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Boro will make the long trip to The Enclosed Ground on Saturday for the preliminary round clash as they look to build on recent success in the Velocity Trophy with a new-look squad.

The winners will bag £2,250 in prize money while the losers will also secure £750 and the boss knows it will not be easy but wants to get their name in the hat for the next round.

Although the Hawks are a big club, recently playing in the National League South until they suffered back-to-back relegations.

"I don't care who we play we're always going to be underdogs," the long-serving manager revealed.

"Underdogs is not a problem for me, I'm used to that but we've got to go give it a go as we've got nothing to lose.

"The hard work has got to start now, but if they can work hard and concentrate for 90 minutes, then we've got a good chance of getting into the hat for the next round."

You may also want to watch:

Martin is impressed by the early showings from his new-look side but now hopes he can keep hold of all his new talents.

"I know what the players are capable of individually, it's whether they can do it together," he added.

"Now we've got some height in the squad, we can actually work on set-pieces to try punishing teams.

"If we can put in a performance like that on Saturday then we've got a good chance. If we don't then we've got no chance.

"The only downfall is now that we've got to try keeping this squad again as if we lose two or three of them because they're doing well, I've got to rebuild again.

"That's the frustrating side of it, but hopefully they'll give our dues for us and get us some results."

Martin knows he must make sure his players stay upbeat on the bus trip to Whitehawk, adding: "The coach journeys are normally are favourites, as every time we've got a long distance coach trip we seem to be a bit sluggish when we turn up, so I've got to try to keep them awake on the coach and keep them buzzing.

"Then hopefully we can have a lot better journey than what we've had for the last three or four as they've been so miserable it's unbelievable."

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin has no problem with ‘underdogs’ tag heading into FA Trophy tie

Tim Babalola of Romford and Zak Pianim of Brentwoodduring Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Raiders assistant Scott says squad morale is high ahead of Bison and Chiefs clashes

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott)

Daggers blog: Relief as run ends; goalscorer needed!

Giant Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Collier Row principal interviews ‘outstanding’ teacher candidates in Australia

Collier Row principal Stuart McLaughlin hopes to recruit teachers from Australia. Picture: Katherine Gibson

Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Police made 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Ilford, Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Met police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists