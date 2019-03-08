Romford boss Martin has no problem with 'underdogs' tag heading into FA Trophy tie

Romford manager Paul Martin insists he likes to always be an underdog as they head into an FA Trophy tie with Whitehawk this weekend.

George Woodward of Romford goes close during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019 George Woodward of Romford goes close during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Boro will make the long trip to The Enclosed Ground on Saturday for the preliminary round clash as they look to build on recent success in the Velocity Trophy with a new-look squad.

The winners will bag £2,250 in prize money while the losers will also secure £750 and the boss knows it will not be easy but wants to get their name in the hat for the next round.

Although the Hawks are a big club, recently playing in the National League South until they suffered back-to-back relegations.

"I don't care who we play we're always going to be underdogs," the long-serving manager revealed.

"Underdogs is not a problem for me, I'm used to that but we've got to go give it a go as we've got nothing to lose.

"The hard work has got to start now, but if they can work hard and concentrate for 90 minutes, then we've got a good chance of getting into the hat for the next round."

Martin is impressed by the early showings from his new-look side but now hopes he can keep hold of all his new talents.

"I know what the players are capable of individually, it's whether they can do it together," he added.

"Now we've got some height in the squad, we can actually work on set-pieces to try punishing teams.

"If we can put in a performance like that on Saturday then we've got a good chance. If we don't then we've got no chance.

"The only downfall is now that we've got to try keeping this squad again as if we lose two or three of them because they're doing well, I've got to rebuild again.

"That's the frustrating side of it, but hopefully they'll give our dues for us and get us some results."

Martin knows he must make sure his players stay upbeat on the bus trip to Whitehawk, adding: "The coach journeys are normally are favourites, as every time we've got a long distance coach trip we seem to be a bit sluggish when we turn up, so I've got to try to keep them awake on the coach and keep them buzzing.

"Then hopefully we can have a lot better journey than what we've had for the last three or four as they've been so miserable it's unbelievable."