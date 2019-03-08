Romford boss Martin eager to use Trophy ties to find a better balance in the squad

Maliki Toussaint of Romford FC takes a shot at goal during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin will use Velocity Trophy clashes to find the right squad balance to improve their Isthmian League North form in the coming weeks.

Boro host Isthmian South Central outfit Waltham Abbey on Saturday in the Trophy group stages before entertaining Barking in the same competition on Wednesday at the Brentwood Arena.

And boss Martin will also hope the matches help his five new signings, including Michael Agboola, Antonius Anastasios, Inesh Sumithran, Jacob Turk and Nathan Tabora, settle in as well as hand minutes to other players.

"It will give me a chance to shuffle the pack and give some people some minutes, like George Woodward, as we need to get his match fitness up and Billy Stewart," Martin said.

"We've got a lot of interest at the minute from players so it's just about finding the right balance.

"I'm an old forward so I want to attack things all the time but I've got to start trying to work on our defence as we're leaking too many goals and at the minute we're the whipping boys.

"It's something I'm not happy about and it's something I've got to try and address. If you can keep clean sheets, you have a good chance of winning football matches.

"I need to find that right balance at the back and get the midfield right."

Martin did admit he is not panicking about only having one point in the league after six matches, but did reveal he finds it frustrating that his best players leave every season.

"It's a marathon not a sprint, plenty of games left, I'm not overly concerned over the points margin as there is a few other teams that are struggling as well who have budgets," he added.

"Where I have been in this league for so long I probably know 80 per cent of the players and if I did have a budget I reckon I could have a chance of winning the league.

"Players I know might come for me, that's the frustrating from my side of things."

Romford lost 3-0 to Aveley in their first match in the Trophy but will hope they can cause an upset or two to keep themselves in contention in the new group stage format.

But they know it will be tough as Waltham Abbey have had a strong start to the season.