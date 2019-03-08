Romford seal Trophy win over Waltham Abbey

Velocity Trophy: Romford 1 Waltham Abbey 0

An 87th minute strike from Timi Babalola sealed a 1-0 win for Romford over Waltham Abbey in the Velocity Trophy group stages.

Boro manager Paul Martin rotated his squad for the match with a number of new signings featuring including Babalola himself at the Brentwood Arena and it paid off as they picked their first win in the Trophy competition.

The boss will be pleased to have picked up the win and put their bad league form behind them.

Romford now host Barking in the Velocity Trophy on Wednesday evening as they look to build on that victory.

Romford: Aldridge, Thandi, Woodward (Turk 66), Barlow (Little 28), Agboola, Cossington, Toussaint, Tranter (Laib 65), Babalola, Owusu (Nash 72), Tabora (Anastasios 57).

Waltham Abbey: Page, Daveney, Daniel (Yiagnigni 46), Twumasi, Bowen, Edwards, Gordon, Ungudi (Holland 58), Russell, Clark, Apppiah.

Unused subs: Jackson, McKenzie, Koranteng.