Romford seal Trophy win over Waltham Abbey

PUBLISHED: 10:47 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 22 September 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Velocity Trophy: Romford 1 Waltham Abbey 0

An 87th minute strike from Timi Babalola sealed a 1-0 win for Romford over Waltham Abbey in the Velocity Trophy group stages.

Boro manager Paul Martin rotated his squad for the match with a number of new signings featuring including Babalola himself at the Brentwood Arena and it paid off as they picked their first win in the Trophy competition.

The boss will be pleased to have picked up the win and put their bad league form behind them.

Romford now host Barking in the Velocity Trophy on Wednesday evening as they look to build on that victory.

Romford: Aldridge, Thandi, Woodward (Turk 66), Barlow (Little 28), Agboola, Cossington, Toussaint, Tranter (Laib 65), Babalola, Owusu (Nash 72), Tabora (Anastasios 57).

Waltham Abbey: Page, Daveney, Daniel (Yiagnigni 46), Twumasi, Bowen, Edwards, Gordon, Ungudi (Holland 58), Russell, Clark, Apppiah.

Unused subs: Jackson, McKenzie, Koranteng.

Romford seal Trophy win over Waltham Abbey

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

