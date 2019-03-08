Romford boss Martin pleased to still be in the battle

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

Romford manager Paul Martin delighted to be able to keep fighting on in their bid to avoid relegation.

Boro picked up a 3-1 victory over relegation rivals Witham Town thanks to goals from Danny Nesbitt, Ayo Olukoga and George Woodward at Rookery Hill on Saturday.

Although, they were reduced to 10-men when Toby Barlow picked up his second yellow of the match in the 74th minute, but they saw it over the line and managed to reduce the gap to six points.

“We needed to win or we were down, so we live for another week,” Martin said.

“We’ve now just got to try winning games and hope Witham loses games.”

The long-serving boss praised the performance his side put in and wanted to give a special mention to youngster Nesbitt after he netted his first goal for the club.

“The performance was very good; we were very disciplined, and very up for it.

“It was nice to see young Danny Nesbitt, a 17-year-old, scored his first goal for the club as a centre-half which was very good.

“I’ve obviously got to praise all of them, the whole squad, they’ve been fantastic in the last week, training was good and that led us into the game.

“Little bit disappointed with Toby, two yellow cars and getting sent off, which could have put us under pressure but luckily we scored straight after we went down to 10-men and saw it out.”

Woodward netted in the 77th minute, just three minutes after Barlow had been shown red to seal the win for Boro, and Martin has been pleased with his impact since joining in March.

“We arranged for Barkingside to take him over there and help them out, to help him get match fit.

“He’s got three goals in four games from centre-midfield when he’s normally a left-back.”

Martin was however disappointed with the low gate of 78 on the weekend.

“It was a very low gate, we just had enough to pay the official I would just like to say sorry for a very below par season, but also thanks to (Recorder reporters) Jacob Ranson and George Sessions and all the loyal supporters for backing me and the backroom staff over the last 11 years.”