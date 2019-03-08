Romford boss Martin wants April success to carry on

Romford manager Paul Martin celebrates (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin wants April to continue going in the direction it has been after picking up a third consecutive victory.

Boro fought back from two goals to seal a 5-2 win over Soham Town Rangers to bolster their survival chances at Rookery Hill.

Martin's men are now level on points with Witham Town despite being well adrift at the start of March.

“When we looked at it we were 12 points adrift a month ago, three wins on the spin, we haven't done two all season so nicking three is great.

“Let's just hope April continues how it is.”

The long-serving boss says they knew what to expect from the Rangers and although they let in two sloppy goals had the character to pull the game back.

“We looked at it, we know they're a threat we know they're very route one and direct, we did gift them both goals.

“It was out mix up for the corner and then a bit too casual from Phil and we got caught out there.

“Two months ago 2-0 down we would have lost that game 5-0, so it just goes to show that I'm not going to shut up, I'm going to keep having a go at them from that sideline until the final whistle.”

Boro netted three times in the second-half to seal the three points and Martin was full of praise for his squad's effort – especially Phillip Brown-Bampoe who scored a stunning goal on the stroke of half-time.

“It was a very disciplined second-half, obviously we got out of jail as Phil scored an absolute worldie to make it 2-2 before the break.

“We went in at half-time and said it's 0-0, we've got to go win that second-half.”

Danny Nesbitt, Phillip Brown-Bampoe, Jimmy Cox, Ayo Olukoga and Greg Akpele all got on the score sheet and the boss says it's pleasing to see everyone chipping in.

“It makes a change, five different goal scorers, last couple of weeks our left-back has scored, our right-back has scored, centre-half has scored and if you're all chipping in with goals then that's what happens – you start getting results.”