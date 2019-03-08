Romford boost survival chances with third consecutive win

Romford's Ayo Olukoga on the attack at Rookery Hill (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik North: Romford 5 Soham Town Rangers 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford's Greg Akpele battles for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Romford's Greg Akpele battles for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford boosted their Bostik North survival chances as they fought back from two goals down to seal a 5-2 victory over Soham Town Rangers and make it three consecutive wins.

Boro are now level on points with relegation rivals Witham Town with two games left to play after Town fell to a narrow 3-1 defeat to Brentwood Town.

The hosts created some early pressure with attacker Joseph Chidyausiku having his effort blocked and going out for a corner.

Romford then had a series of corners but failed to take advantage of them in the early proceedings.

In the eighth minute the visitors got their first chance of the match as striker Callum Russell headed just wide of the target.

A minute later Erkan Okay struck a shot from just outside the box and captain John Maskell put his body on the line to block the powerful effort.

Soham eventually broke the deadlock in the 13th minute as Jack Mochalski headed home from an in swinging corner unmarked.

Nathaniel Joseph and Toby Barlow both went off injured in the next ten minutes while the visitors Michael Baulk also went off.

In the 30th minute Rangers defender Lloyd Groves was picked out by Ryan Auger, but his free header went wide of the target.

Boro striker Jimmy Cox then fired wide after taking the ball down on the edge of the box after Reece Hewitt's corner was deflected out to him.

Soham soon made it 2-0 as substitute Mark Lovell tapped the ball home from point blank range past goalkeeper Harry Aldridge in the 39th minute.

Two minutes later Boro defender Danny Nesbitt reduced the deficit as he got on the end of a Hewitt free-kick at the back post.

The youngster's effort deflected off a Rangers defender on the line and into the roof of the net.

Romford then levelled the score in added time as Phillip Brown-Bampoe drilled an effort just inside of the right post with a stunning effort from distance.

Two minutes into the second-half Greg Akpele fired an effort straight into the arms of Craig Foxall.

Both side's threatened but neither created any real chances until the 60th minute when Boro midfielder Brown-Bampoe played Cox in with a long ball.

The striker struck a shot ioff the cross bar and into the net to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

One minute later Akpele played it across the goal for Chris Taylor, but his effort rang the crossbar from point blank range.

The hosts then stretched their lead to 4-2 in the 65th minute as Taylor collected the ball, cut back and played it across the edge of the box for Ayo Olukoga, who fired the ball into the bottom left corner.

They soon added a fifth as Akpele headed home a Taylor at the back post two minutes later.

Romford outplayed Soham in the final 25 minutes of the game to hold onto the win with a number of chances including a Cossington header just going wide of the net on the stroke of full-time.

Romford: Aldridge, Joseph (Taylor 22), Barlow (Hewitt 32), Maskell, Olukoga, Nesbitt, Cossington, Brown-Bampoe, Cox (Jeakins 68), Akpele, Chidyausiku.

Unused subs: Silva Barbaoso Bento De Carvalho, Bolton.

Soham Town Rangers: Foxall, Kaye, Mochalski, Okay, Endacott, Groves, Connor, Auger, Russell, Baulk (Lovell 28), Clayton (Turner 73).

Unused subs: Conway.