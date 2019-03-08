Boro boss knows his squad have to win on the final day

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin insists all his side can do is win their game and hope it pans out for them as they bid to remain in the Bostik North this weekend.

Jimmy Cox of Romford goes close Jimmy Cox of Romford goes close

Boro will welcome Felixstowe & Walton United to Rookery Hill on Saturday on the final day of the season as they still bid to pull off a second consecutive great escape.

Martin's men are in desperate need of points as they sit level on 31 points with relegation rivals Witham Town heading into the match.

Mark Ashford's will travel away to Basildon United for their match in which Romford will be hoping they slip up.

“We always knew it was going down to the last game, but I wanted to go into that with four wins and a clean sheet to give us confidence,” Martin said.

“If we win and they win, we're down, even if we've have won (Monday) and they drew and then they won on Saturday and we didn't we're still down.”

Mildenhall Town have already been relegated and will finish bottom of the league table this season after a miserable run in final weeks.

Long-serving boss Martin is pleased about that as he has never finished bottom in his 11 year reign.

“The positive is we can't finish bottom of the league, which is a good thing as that's 11 years in this league without coming bottom.

“That's our job in those terms but I don't want to be hoping for a reprieve I want to do my job.”

Romford are unbeaten in their last four matches – having picked up three wins and a draw in recent weeks after being 12 points adrift of safety in March.

“We've got to give it a go,” he said.

“I just want the players to understand how much it means to me, I've told them I'm angry as we've just got to go all the way until that final whistle.

“I need to apologise to them and get their heads up for it.”

It looks as though Boro will remain without Nathan Joseph, George Woodward and Toby Barlow who are all carrying injured sustained in the last three matches.

But manager Martin did praise the efforts of the lads to turn the club's fortunes round in recent weeks.

“We've put so much determination into getting these results.”