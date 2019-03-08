Romford relegated despite Felixstowe & Walton United victory

Action from Romford's clash with Felixstowe & Walton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bostik North: Romford 3 Felixstowe & Walton United 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Romford's clash with Felixstowe & Walton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Action from Romford's clash with Felixstowe & Walton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford have been relegated from the Bostik North due to goal difference despite picking up a 3-1 victory over Felixstowe & Walton United and finishing level on points with relegation rivals Witham Town.

Boro put in a dominant second-half performance with goals from Craig Jeakins, Joseph Chidyausiku and Jimmy Cox sealing the three points at Rookery Hill.

They will feel hard done by as Romford picked up four wins in their final five league fixtures.

Romford boss Paul Martin made two changes to his starting line-up from the Easter Monday clash at Grays Athletic.

Craig Jeakins scores for Romford (Pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Craig Jeakins scores for Romford (Pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reece Hewitt came in for Toby Barlow, while Craig Jeakins replaced Pedro Carvalho for the home side, with the discarded duo dropping to the bench alongside Chris Taylor, Max Bolton and Malaki Toussaint, who came into the matchday squad for Derek Ohalem.

It was a scrappy first-half with a number of chances for both side's but neither managed to capitalise on their opportunities.

Romford had a dream start to the second-half as attacker Jeakins headed home from a long ball into the box just 20 seconds in.

The hosts continued to push forward and in the 51st minute almost doubled their lead as left-back Hewitt was denied by goalkeeper Gary Hammond from in close and he had to force it out for a corner.

You may also want to watch:

In the 56th minute the visitors striker Jordan Matthews scuffed the ball wide of the left post after Darren Mills laid it off to his partner.

Two minutes later Boro goalkeeper Harry Aldridge was forced into action as he had to deny the Seasiders Miles Powell from inside the six yard box.

Romford midfielder Ayo Olukoga turned with the ball, run up the pitch, played it out to Akpele but the attacker sent the ball spinning over the bar.

Joseph Chidyausiku made it 2-0 as he curled the ball into the net with the outside of his boot from the right flank in the 63rd minute.

Felixstowe reduced the deficit as Darren Mills bundled the ball home on the rebound as strike partner Jordan Matthews hit the post after breaking clear down the left in the 68th minute.

Jimmy Cox joined in on the goals as he held the ball up, cut back and picked out the left corner from just inside the six yard box to make it 3-1 in the 73rd minute.

Boro attacker Jeakins wass denied as he cut into the box from the right with five minutes left in the encounter.

Romford: Aldridge, Cossington, Hewitt, Maskell, Olukoga, Nesbitt, Brown-Bampoe, Jeakins (Bolton 89), Cox (Taylor 89), Chidyausiku, Akpele.

Unused subs: Barlow, Carvalho, Toussaint.

Attendance: 113.