Romford manager Martin is proud of his squad’s efforts in April, despite relegation

Romford manager Paul Martin is ‘proud’ of his squad’s rallying efforts in the final month of the campaign despite being relegated.

Craig Jeakins scores for Romford (Pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Craig Jeakins scores for Romford (Pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro picked up four wins and one draw in their final five Bostik North matches with a 3-1 victory over Felixstowe & Walton United wrapping the season up on Saturday.

Martin's men couldn't avoid the drop as Witham Town picked up a 2-0 win over Basildon United and stayed up due to goal difference.

But the club is now hoping they can get a reprieve and remain in the division next term.

“I think we only won five games up until the last month of the season and then we've gone and took 13 points in the last month.

“I'm proud of the boys and what they've done for us in that last month, we pulled the people we wanted in, and they done well.

“We brought John Maskell back from 12 years ago; young Joseph Chidyausiku and what a goal he scored today, George Woodward and it freshened and lifted the boy's spirits.

“I'm not downbeat, I won't say I wanted to stay up on a reprieve, but the way the reprieve league looks we were top-joint on goal difference before the game.

“Dunstable has drawn and Molesey has lost, so we're well clear at the top of the league, and hopefully we'll get that as it wouldn't be for nothing these players deserve for their efforts in April.”

The long-serving boss, who has managed 580 games at the club, is still annoyed about the penalty decision in the 94th minute that made it 1-1 against Grays Athletic on Easter Monday.

“When we look back at it, four wins and a draw should have been five wins then we would have been safe.

“I'm still annoyed about the decision for the penalty, as that has literally relegated us, so thanks to that referee for that one.

“All we could do was win and go out on a high.”

Martin added: “We've just got to be looking at it now and hoping for this reprieve thing.

“out of all the years I've been in this year, it was only last year there wasn't a reprieve as only one team went down, hopefully they'll be one this year now that we need it.

“Unfortunately we won't know what the outcome is until everything is sorted out, but if a reprieve does happen, I'll certainly be in the night club that night.”