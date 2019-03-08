Boro boss Martin wants youngsters to impress at Tonbridge

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin is looking for his talented youngsters to rise to the occasion of coming up against National League South outfit Tonbridge Angels this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro have been without a league fixture for a number of weeks and have managed to arrange a trip across the bridge to Longmead Stadium for a friendly on Saturday with their opponents also without a match.

The long-serving boss says his players should be up for the match as it could be a good opportunity for them to progress.

"It's a great chance for us to play Tonbridge Angels on Saturday away, which will give me an opportunity to put some of the younger and better players in the shop window, to try and move them on," said Martin.

"You know for a fact we're one of those clubs that try to progress the young players as high as we can if we think they're good enough.

"Obviously if any of them catch Tonbridge Angels' eye then they've got a good opportunity to earn some money in the game and play at a higher level.

You may also want to watch:

"It'll be good to see Chinedu McKenzie as I haven't seen him for a long time. It'll be good to see him again and catch up with him."

Romford are now searching for a new goalkeeper, though, as Harry Aldridge has decided to accept an offer from league rivals Tilbury.

"The only concern we've got is Tilbury have come in with a seven-dayer for Harry and he has accepted the offer," added Martin.

"We wish him all the best, but now we're on the hunt for a new goalkeeper. It happens so we've just got to get on with it and try to find another keeper who can help us progress in the league."

Boro will take on landlords Brentwood Town in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday at the Brentwood Arena where both sides will want the bragging rights.

"I don't think either of us have seen each other play, there will be the odd changes here and there," said Martin.

"Everyone will want the bragging rights of getting that result, we've had two in the Trophy, won one and lost one, so we could do with another win to give us a good chance of staying in the pot."