Romford lift themselves off the bottom with Tilbury win

Isthmian North: Romford 1 Tilbury 0

Romford lifted themselves off the foot of the Isthmian North league table with a 1-0 victory over play-off chasing Tilbury.

A 54th minute header from Daniel Waldren sealed the three points for Boro and make it five wins out of their last six fixtures at Parkside Stadium.

Romford striker Louie Theophanous played the ball into Lheureux Menga in the fifth minute, after a slow start from both sides, but his shot hit the keeper Harry Aldridge and Adam Morgan fires the rebound wide.

Moments later The Dockers had their first chance of the clash with striker David Knight pushing the ball out to the right before sending a shot spinning over the crossbar.

The hosts goalkeeper Matt Cafer played a long ball up the pitch to former Billericay Town striker Theophanous who broke down the right.

He drilled a shot into the side netting as he tried to break the deadlock in the 11th minute of play.

In the 17th minute a stunning volley from 40 yards from Boro attacker Adam Morgan just went wide after he latched onto the lay off from Menga.

The former Liverpool youngster then hit an effort wide just minutes later after being picked out by goalkeeper Matt Cafer.

Romford continued to look for the opening goal as Carlos Djalo played the ball out to the left for Morgan, who then returned the favour by picking the attacker out with a cross, but his header went wide of the post.

Tilbury striker Knight then had a shot deflected out for a corner after into the box from the right flank past left-back Ollie Sprague.

Five minutes before the half-time break Morgan forced Aldridge into another save where he had to push his effort out for a corner.

The resulting corner scrambled around in the box before falling to experienced defender Scott Doe who sent it well over the bar from inside the box.

Ten minutes after the restart Romford found themselves 1-0 in front as midfielder Daniel Waldren headed home a Malaki Toussaint cross from the right into the net for his first goal since joining the club.

Tilbury's Charlie Kendall had a good shot in the 60th minute but Romford goalkeeper Cafer was equal to it.

In the 71st minute Dockers striker Brian Moses and the Boro keeper Cafer collided as he came out to collect the ball that was spinning in the heavy wind.

The visitors had a glorious chance to level the score with six minutes left to play as left-back Eljay Worrell tried his luck from the edge of the box.

The former Redbridge man's shot caught the wind and almost looped in over Cafer but he did manage to get his hand to it and just push it away from goal.

Striker Moses then tried to find the net at the back post in the dying stages but miscaught the ball and it went wide of the left post.

Romford: Cafer, Toussaint, Sprague, Waldren, Doe, Okosieme, Morgan, Ajala, Theophanous, Menga (Bonnett-Johnson 71), Djalo (Banton 62).

Unused subs: Oulakolu, Exley-Banks, Joseph-Baker.

Tilbury: Aldridge, Boswell, Worrell, Kendall, Turpin, Burns, Ogunwamide (Agyakwa 71), Barton, Moses, Knight, Smith.

Unused subs: Yexley, Easterford, Burgess, Spooner.