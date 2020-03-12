Search

Romford assistant Mead pleased to grind out Tilbury victory

PUBLISHED: 12:30 12 March 2020

Romford assistant manager Christos Mead was pleased with how they grinded out a 1-0 victory over play-off chasing Tilbury on Wednesday, writes Jacob Ranson.

Daniel Waldren of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020Daniel Waldren of Romford during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

A 54th-minute header from midfielder Daniel Waldren sealed the three points for Boro to lift them off the foot of the Isthmian League North table at Aveely's Parkside Stadium.

And the former Billericay Town coach believes that victory, along with their recent form, can inspire them to finish the campaign strongly.

'We're very pleased, we grinded out a hard result. Obviously they're third in the league and a very good side,' Mead said.

'They're very well organised, we needed to change things around from our last game (home loss to Sudbury) - that we were very disappointed with after obviously going four games on the spin without a loss.

'We've played against two of the top three now and we've beat them both, so we can go on from here and keep striving forward.

'We changed our shape a little bit and it worked in our favour to get the job done.

'It's been tough for us, we haven't had the rub of green sometimes on the pitch, but we're going to keep going forward now as we're off the bottom and the only way is up.'

Former Billericay Town and Welling United man Waldren netted his first goal for the club in the match after struggling with injury since joining with Glenn Tamplin and Mead.

'Danny Waldren had a hard one, when he came in we had a friendly against Ilford, he took a very bad knock and he's been very unlucky but working very hard to get back to full fitness,' added Mead.

'I'm very pleased for Danny tonight and we know him as a player as we had him at Billericay as well with Glenn and myself.

'He's a hard worker, he'll keep battling away and keep going to grind out results and that is the sort of professional standard we need in this team right now.'

Victory lifted Romford above Basildon United and they now have 13 games left to play as they look to keep pushing up the table and clear of relegation trouble.

Although those doubts are now slowly fading away after winning five of the last six matches.

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Woman hit by bus in Rainham

A bus collided with a woman in her sixties in Dagenham Road. Picture: Magdalena Hammond

