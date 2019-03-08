Search

Romford thrashed at Basildon

PUBLISHED: 08:27 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 21 August 2019

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC points out directions during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC points out directions during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Isthmian North: Basildon United 6 Romford 0

Romford endured a night they'll be eager to forget as they crashed to a heavy 6-0 defeat away at Basildon United in their first away match of the season.

A first-half hat-trick from Ayomikun Odukoya and an own goal from Louis Hiobi put the match to bed early before striker Adam Vyse netted a brace early in the second-half to seal the points at The Cousins Stadium.

Odukoya netted in the seventh minute and soon added another two in the 23rd minute and again in the 41st minute to give the Bees a 3-0 lead.

Boro defender Hiobi then headed into his own open to give the hosts a 4-0 lead heading into the half-time.

It went from bad to worse for Paul Martin's men as former Tilbury striker Vyse struck three into the second-half before finding the net once again in the 59th minute to put the game out of sight.

Romford will now look to bounce back when they face Aveley on Bank Holiday Monday at the Brentwood Arena.

Basildon United: Hawes, Adelowo, Hewitt (Smith 63), Norton, Okoye, Turpin, Odukoya, Anderson, Vyse, Norman (Elsom 46), Paxman (Cobblah 73).

Unused subs: Doyle and Okoh,

Romford: Aldridge, Samuels (Gbolahan 55), Stewart (Ogun 73), Hiobi, Thandi, Toussaint, Green, Palmer, Cox, Nash (Tranter 42), Nzengo.

Unused subs: Nesbitt and Riddell.

