Boro midfielder Taylor says the squad has a real buzz

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 April 2019

Chris Taylor of Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chris Taylor of Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford midfielder Chris Taylor insists there is a real buzz amongst the squad heading into the final stretch of games.

Boro sit second from bottom three points adrift of relegation rivals Witham Town heading into the Easter Weekend.

Paul Martin's men were 12 points adrift of safety a few weeks ago but they've picked up vital wins since including a 3-1 victory away to AFC Sudbury last weekend.

“There is a real buzz at the moment at training and at games,” Taylor said.

“We hope the form can continue and I am confident it will.”

Romford will host Soham Town Rangers at Rookery Hill on Saturday before heading to Parkside Stadium to face Grays Athletic on Easter Monday.

“Going into this bank holiday weekend fixtures we know what's required from us and it's up to us to go and implement it.

“The atmosphere and confidence is high in the camp and has been for the last few weeks, which was key to give ourselves a chance going into the last run of the season and close the previous gap.”

He also believes the victory over Sudbury will inspire them in the final three fixtures and also heaped praise on Olukoga.

“The win was good at Sudbury, to go down there at any stage in the season and win 3-1 is always a good result we worked hard and deserved the win.

“Ayo seemed to be everywhere on the pitch Saturday and worked his socks off.”

Taylor was part of last season's Romford side that pulled off the great escape on the final day with a 4-2 win over Maldon & Tiptree.

Goals from Ernest Okoh, Ayo Olukoga, Kris Newby and Greg Akpele helped them secure their place in the Bostik North.

But the midfielder that was part of that squad said he will remain tight lipped on his predictions until the season ends.

“I've spoken to Magic (Paul Martin) about my predictions and how I see the season finishing.

“I'm going to stay tight lipped and let you ask him if I am right come the end of the season.”

