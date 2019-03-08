Search

Romford boss Martin felt they deserved something at Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 September 2019

Jimmy Cox of Romford celebrates with his team-mates (Pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin felt his side deserved something as they suffered a 4-3 defeat to AFC Sudbury in the Isthmian North.

A brace from Jonathan Nzengo and a Jimmy Cox strike counted for nothing as Ben Hunter, Liam Bennett, Billy Holland and Tom Maycock all netted to earn the hosts the three points on Saturday.

Boss Martin felt they let the game slip away from them due to fitness and knows that must be improved.

"Sudbury are a very good footballing side, especially at home on their 4G," the experienced boss said.

"They're a young side like us but they've obviously more in terms of their academy set up.

"In terms of going forward they were decent but we had a chance to capitalise on their defensive display which in all fairness we should have come away with at least let alone three points.

"We went a goal down and came back with two goals within a minute but then we came in at 2-2.

"We scored a very good goal to make it 3-2 then all we had to do really was marshall the game and control.

"The fitness is not great in my opinion with some of the players, so they need to go and work on that because we can't do that in a two hour training session in a week.

"Even at 3-3 you think ok, we would have been happy with a point before the game with the form we're in, but a couple of errors at the back and young Nathan Joseph's first game back and he's accidentally headed it up and not at the keeper.

"They capitalised on it so fair play to them as they didn't give up."

The boss knows his side shouldn't be coming away from games with nothing after scoring three goals and will be asking questions of his squad while he also hopes they can keep hold of Nzengo.

"You shouldn't score three goals away from home and still lose, there are a lot of questions to be answered, and the players know that."

He added: "How long we can keep him for is a different matter."

Boro then also lost 3-0 to Aveley in a Velocity Trophy group stage match on Monday evening thanks to a brace from Firmin Ngandu and another goal from Alex Read.

