Romford boss Martin admitted they would have taken a point beforehand

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Romford manager Paul Martin admitted they would have taken a point against Soham Town Rangers after they drew 3-3, writes Jacob Ranson.
Goals from Reece Tranter, Danny Nesbitt and Giovanni Palmer guided Martin's men to a point at the Brentwood Arena.
But Boro were leading 3-1 until the 70th minute, before Cameron Watson and Sam Mulready netted to steal a point for the Rangers which disappointed the boss.
"It's a tough one to take when you're 3-1 up, you're hoping to see the game out, and take a home win, but weather permitted in the second half and some very strange decisions from the referee," said Martin.
"Before the game everyone would have said they'd have taken a point and it was probably a fair result.
"We were 3-1 up and had chances to go up 4-1, it was a pretty open game and end-to-end, but before we have taken the point."
Romford had a familar face in the line-up on Saturday in former captain and defender Ben Turner who stepped in to help out due to an injury crisis in defence.
"We're a bit light with centre halves at the minute with injuries, we've got five signed and three are injured, so we asked him to do us a favour and help us out," added Martin.
"To be quite honest he didn't look out of place, still played well and I remember when he played for me 10 years ago! I thanked him after the game and he said if we need him again, he'll be willing to play, so that's good to hear and nice to have a few old faces back."
Boro also progressed in the Essex Thameside Trophy thanks to a 2-0 victory over Thurlow Nunn First Division South outfit May & Baker.
"It was a chance for us to have a look at a few trialists and give minutes to some players that have just come back from injury, like George Woodward," said Martin.
"I didn't want to play as many players as I wanted to, but we had to because of the injuries we've got.
"The priority was to try keeping a clean sheet and nick a few goals, and that's what the boys have done, so it was professional as we picked up a comfortable result."