Goldstone wants to focus on Romford's performances not concentrate on opponents

Michael Agboola of Romford is denied by Tim Brown of Brentwood during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone wants his players to concentrate on their own performances instead of their opponents ahead of a clash with Soham Town Rangers.

Boro will welcome The Greens to The Brentwood Arena on Saturday as they look to claw their way off the foot of the Isthmian League North table.

They will come up against a side that just progressed into the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy following a 3-0 victory over St Ives Town in a replay on Tuesday evening.

"'Lordy' and I have said we don't want to worry about other teams as if we worry about them then we're not sticking to our game plan," Goldstone said.

"We want to stick to our game plan and make teams keep switching their format. When they start doing that, we know they can't deal with us.

"They've had a good run, they beat St Ives in the Trophy this week, hopefully they'll be tired."

The former Barkingside boss knows Romford are edging closer to turning their fortunes around as they beat Histon 5-1 in the league recently and have strung together some good performances since then.

They lost 3-2 to Great Wakering Rovers on Wednesday to crash out of the Essex Senior Cup in the third round, but Goldstone added: "We thought we'd done it when we played Histon, but we said to the boys a couple of weeks ago we lost to this team (Great Wakering) 4-1, Grays we lost 3-2, but the week before we lost 6-1.

"We're doing something right in terms of the players and what we want them to do. The message is clear, it's now just a case of cutting out mistakes then we'll get more points on the board."

Romford remain without the likes of defenders Luke McLeavy and Michael Agboola for this weekend's clash with midfielder Philip Brown-Bampoe also still missing due to injury.

"Michael is still three weeks or so away as he felt his hamstring pop against Grays, Luke has got a week or so, Phil is still out injured and he's been out for a month or so," said Goldstone.

Boro have however moved to bring in striker Warren Kayambe from Grays and defender David Brookman who made their debuts in the defeat to the Rovers.

Kayambe netted his first goal for the club in the match and they will hope he can fill the void left by the departure of Temi Babalola to landlords Brentwood Town.