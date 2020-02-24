Romford sign defender Scott Doe from Dover Athletic

Scott Doe during his time at Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford have announced the signing of experienced defender Scott Doe to bolster their defensive options.

The 31-year-old joins from National League outfit Dover Athletic where he has made 37 appearances since joining back in December 2018.

He has also spent time at Billericay Town and Boreham Wood in recent years - making the National League play-off final with the latter where they lost 2-1 to Tranmere Rovers.

Doe most significantly played 299 league games for Dagenham & Redbridge over two spells where he was captain of the Victoria Road outfit.

The centre-back has also spent time at the likes of Weymouth, Kettering Town, and Whitehawk during his career.

He should go straight into the squad for their trip to Isthmian North league leaders Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

Manager Glenn Tamplin said: "Built a great relationship with this guy over the years, so happy to have him back playing for me."

Doe played under boss Tamplin at Billericay Town last season.