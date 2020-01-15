Romford sign experienced Football League defender Evina

Cedric Evina during his time a Doncaster Rovers (Pic: Anna Gowthorpe/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Romford have swooped in to sign defender Cedric Evina who has been without a club since leaving Notts County in the summer.

Doncaster Rovers' Nathan Tyson (left) celebrates with Cedric Evina after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup, third round game at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster. Doncaster Rovers' Nathan Tyson (left) celebrates with Cedric Evina after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup, third round game at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster.

The 28-year-old left-back started out his career at Arsenal but found himself on loan at Oldham Athletic.

The Cameroon-native then joined The Latics on a free transfer in January 2011 following his impressive loan spell from the Gunners where he made 12 appearances.

During his permanent spell he played a further 15 times finding the net twice in total during both spells.

At the end of the season he was offered a new contract but opted to reject it due to personal reasons.

Evina then signed a two-year deal with Charlton Athletic in June 2011 and ended up staying at the club until May, 2014 when he was released.

He then spent two and a half years at Doncaster Rovers featuring 77 times and scoring once although he also enjoyed a season-long loan spell at Crawley Town where he played 34 times.

The left-back then joined Notts County where he played 17 times as they were relegated from League Two and ever since he has been without a club.