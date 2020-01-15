Romford sign experienced Football League defender Evina
PUBLISHED: 12:39 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 15 January 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Romford have swooped in to sign defender Cedric Evina who has been without a club since leaving Notts County in the summer.
The 28-year-old left-back started out his career at Arsenal but found himself on loan at Oldham Athletic.
The Cameroon-native then joined The Latics on a free transfer in January 2011 following his impressive loan spell from the Gunners where he made 12 appearances.
You may also want to watch:
During his permanent spell he played a further 15 times finding the net twice in total during both spells.
At the end of the season he was offered a new contract but opted to reject it due to personal reasons.
Evina then signed a two-year deal with Charlton Athletic in June 2011 and ended up staying at the club until May, 2014 when he was released.
He then spent two and a half years at Doncaster Rovers featuring 77 times and scoring once although he also enjoyed a season-long loan spell at Crawley Town where he played 34 times.
The left-back then joined Notts County where he played 17 times as they were relegated from League Two and ever since he has been without a club.