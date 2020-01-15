Search

Advanced search

Romford sign experienced Football League defender Evina

PUBLISHED: 12:39 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 15 January 2020

Cedric Evina during his time a Doncaster Rovers (Pic: Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Cedric Evina during his time a Doncaster Rovers (Pic: Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Romford have swooped in to sign defender Cedric Evina who has been without a club since leaving Notts County in the summer.

Doncaster Rovers' Nathan Tyson (left) celebrates with Cedric Evina after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup, third round game at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster.Doncaster Rovers' Nathan Tyson (left) celebrates with Cedric Evina after scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup, third round game at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster.

The 28-year-old left-back started out his career at Arsenal but found himself on loan at Oldham Athletic.

The Cameroon-native then joined The Latics on a free transfer in January 2011 following his impressive loan spell from the Gunners where he made 12 appearances.

You may also want to watch:

During his permanent spell he played a further 15 times finding the net twice in total during both spells.

At the end of the season he was offered a new contract but opted to reject it due to personal reasons.

Evina then signed a two-year deal with Charlton Athletic in June 2011 and ended up staying at the club until May, 2014 when he was released.

He then spent two and a half years at Doncaster Rovers featuring 77 times and scoring once although he also enjoyed a season-long loan spell at Crawley Town where he played 34 times.

The left-back then joined Notts County where he played 17 times as they were relegated from League Two and ever since he has been without a club.

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Most Read

Fallen tree leaves thousands of Havering homes without power for half an hour

An archive image of a fallen tree on the A12. Picture: Steve Poston.

Gidea Park’s The Drill starts work on £265,000 refurbishment

Wayne Cunningham and Kimberley Fitzgibbon outside The Drill pub in Gidea Park. Picture: Matt Grayson

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Consultation opens on plans to create 22-place unit for autistic children at Upminster secondary school

Hall Mead School. Picture: Hall Mead

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford sign experienced Football League defender Evina

Cedric Evina during his time a Doncaster Rovers (Pic: Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

West Ham’s hand stitch up is making VAR a farce

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his sides first goal before VAR rules it as invalid during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

Harold Wood student with cerebral palsy wins prestigious award for overcoming challenges in sport

Panathlon Ambassador, Liz Johnson presenting the Jack Petchey award to Cameron Packard-White in Stratford. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Fire brigade called to Harold Wood blaze

The LFB was called to a fire in Redden Court Road, Harold Wood on January 15. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists