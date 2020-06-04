Coronavirus: Romford’s Tamplin ‘isolated for six weeks’
PUBLISHED: 11:31 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 04 June 2020
Romford owner/manager Glenn Tamplin has revealed he stayed in isolation for six weeks to protect his family due to have coronavirus symptoms.
The multi-millionaire has not been expressing his views on social media for a number of weeks due to the virus, but is now back online.
And he admitted how hard he found it battling through illness, telling his followers: “Firstly I want to apologise for not being on Twitter and giving you some strength, courage, and some faith in getting well or keeping well.
“This corona really took it out of me, seriously, I took breathing for granted. It damages your organs.
“For two or three days I thought I was a goner, I was passing out with pain, I couldn’t breathe, I was struggling for breath, and I done it all from home.
“Where I’ve got seven children, where as you would normally isolate for two or three weeks, I isolated for six weeks because I had to be 100 per cent sure because of my beautiful kids.
“I’m back now, I’m nowhere near the man I was, so I’ve got to rebuild myself again.”
