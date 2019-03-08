Romford open campaign at home to Canvey Island
PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 July 2019
Romford will kick start the new Bet Victor Isthmian North campaign at home to play-off hopefuls Canvey Island on Saturday, August, 17.
Boro will then travel away to Basildon United on the Tuesday evening before facing an FA Cup Preliminary round clash.
Paul Martin's side will then welcome Aveley to the Brentwood Arena on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) before wrapping up the month of August by hosting AFC Sudbury on Saturday, August, 31.
During the festive period they will make the short trip to Aveley on December, 28, before hosting AFC Sudbury for their first match of 2020 (January 4).
Boro will wrap up the campaign with a home match against Dereham Town on April 18 before going away to Tilbury on the final day of the season.
Romford 2019/20 Bet Victor Isthmian North fixtures:
August 17: CANVEY ISLAND
August 20: Basildon United
August 26: AVELEY
August 31: AFC Sudbury
September 14: GREAT WAKERING
September 17: Witham Town
September 21: GRAYS ATHLETIC
October 5: Maldon & Tiptree
October 19: HISTON
October 26: Bury Town
November 2: SOHAM TOWN
November 9: Heybridge Swifts
November 16: COGGESHALL TOWN
November 23: Dereham Town
November 30: TILBURY
December 7: Felixstowe & Walton
December 14: HULLBRIDGE SPORTS
December 21: BRENTWOOD TOWN
December 28: Aveley
January 4: AFC SUDBURY
January 11: Cambridge City
January 18: Histon
January 25: MALDON & TIPTREE
February 1: Grays Athletic
February 5: WITHAM TOWN
February 8: FELIXSTOWE & WALTON
February 15: Hullbridge Sports
February 22: Soham Town Rangers
February 29: BURY TOWN
March 7: Coggeshall Town
March 14: HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS
March 21: Great Wakering Rovers
March 28: CAMBRIDGE CITY
April 4: Canvey Island
April 11: BASILDON UNITED
April 13: Brentwood Town
April 18: DEREHAM TOWN
April 25: Tilbury