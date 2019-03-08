Romford open campaign at home to Canvey Island

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford will kick start the new Bet Victor Isthmian North campaign at home to play-off hopefuls Canvey Island on Saturday, August, 17.

Boro will then travel away to Basildon United on the Tuesday evening before facing an FA Cup Preliminary round clash.

Paul Martin's side will then welcome Aveley to the Brentwood Arena on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) before wrapping up the month of August by hosting AFC Sudbury on Saturday, August, 31.

During the festive period they will make the short trip to Aveley on December, 28, before hosting AFC Sudbury for their first match of 2020 (January 4).

Boro will wrap up the campaign with a home match against Dereham Town on April 18 before going away to Tilbury on the final day of the season.

Romford 2019/20 Bet Victor Isthmian North fixtures:

August 17: CANVEY ISLAND

August 20: Basildon United

August 26: AVELEY

August 31: AFC Sudbury

September 14: GREAT WAKERING

September 17: Witham Town

September 21: GRAYS ATHLETIC

October 5: Maldon & Tiptree

October 19: HISTON

October 26: Bury Town

November 2: SOHAM TOWN

November 9: Heybridge Swifts

November 16: COGGESHALL TOWN

November 23: Dereham Town

November 30: TILBURY

December 7: Felixstowe & Walton

December 14: HULLBRIDGE SPORTS

December 21: BRENTWOOD TOWN

December 28: Aveley

January 4: AFC SUDBURY

January 11: Cambridge City

January 18: Histon

January 25: MALDON & TIPTREE

February 1: Grays Athletic

February 5: WITHAM TOWN

February 8: FELIXSTOWE & WALTON

February 15: Hullbridge Sports

February 22: Soham Town Rangers

February 29: BURY TOWN

March 7: Coggeshall Town

March 14: HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS

March 21: Great Wakering Rovers

March 28: CAMBRIDGE CITY

April 4: Canvey Island

April 11: BASILDON UNITED

April 13: Brentwood Town

April 18: DEREHAM TOWN

April 25: Tilbury