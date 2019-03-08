Romford boss eager to show young squad the importance of the FA Cup

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC points out directions during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin is eager to drill into his players how special it should feel to play in the FA Cup ahead of their first qualifying round tie this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro travel to Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday to take on the ‎Southern League Division One Central outfit Barton Rovers as they look to progress into the next round of the competition.

But boss Martin wants to make sure his young, new-look side get themselves up for the occasion as he doesn't think most youngsters understand how much the competition means.

"I don't think young players understand how important or how big the FA Cup is," said Martin.

"In my opinion - I'm 43 now - there is not any one league in the world that has a cup better or bigger than the FA Cup.

"It's the biggest club competition in the entire world and they've got the privilege to play in that. They've got to take that.

"As a manager and player, of course you want to win every game, but the FA Cup puts hairs on the back of your neck.

You may also want to watch:

"I'll be playing videos and sending them over to the players on giant-killing wins to try to get them to understand what this competition means to this country. Hopefully they'll take that on board."

The long-serving manager also revealed he always sets a target of bagging £10,000 of prize money in cup competitions and is determined to secure another £4,500 towards that this weekend after pocketing £2,250 for their win at Harwich & Parkeston.

"Every year I say to Colin Ewenson and Steve Gardener, my priority as a manager in these cup competitions is to try and generate £10,000 for the club, as it helps us out massively with paying the bills.

"I'm one win away from nearly achieving that already thanks to the FA for upping the winnings which is a lot better for clubs like us.

"If I can get that result Saturday and get in the hat for the next round - even if we lost the game we'd still get £1,500 - I would have hit my target before we've even played our FA Trophy match."

Boro may be without captain Dan Cossington but will be hoping youngster Rashaad Ogun is available.

"Hopefully we might get Rash back from Reading in time," added Martin.

"He scored a hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup, so he's had a good few games in the cup as he got a goal and an assist in his debut for us in the last round."