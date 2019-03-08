Romford manager Martin has new found hunger after a reprieve from relegation

Romford boss Paul Martin says reprieve has re-kindled the fire in his belly to go against the odds next season.

Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019 Romford manager Paul Martin during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

Martin's men finished in the bottom two of Bostik North last season, behind Witham on goal difference only after a stunning set of results in the closing weeks.

But the Football Association confirmed club allocations for 2019/20 on Sunday morning, which revealed Romford would remain in Bostik North for the new campaign, when they will ground share with Brentwood Town.

"I've got a bit more fire in my belly again now because it was obviously a tough year and we couldn't see a way out of it," Martin said.

"Now I'm buzzing again and hungry to make this club successful and that's why I'm here, but we need to get this ground going.

"We need the support from the community of Romford."

Long-serving Martin feels they deserve to remain in the Bostik North for continuously going against the odds with no budget and was keen to thank everyone at the club.

"It's nothing that this great club deserves, we've struggled for 10 years, everyone knows we've got no budget and no ground - we work with nothing and to keep this club in this league for an 11th year is just unbelievable.

"That's a massive thanks to the supporters, all the way down to the players, the backroom staff, the chairman, the kit man and the volunteers."

However, Martin was keen to urge companies and people from Romford to help the club in their quest to return home to Havering.

"How we survive every year, people have got to start taking notice of it," he said.

"We have no sponsorship and we need to get the club back to the town. We need to start getting local communities and companies to sponsor us to help move us up the ladder and make this town a better place for the community and the club."

Chairman Steve Gardener added: "The club are pleased to be offered a reprieve, we just missed out through the conventional route, but this is the level we want to compete at.

"Now we can start to book friendlies and assemble a squad.

"The players that ended the season played well and hopefully can show what they are capable of."