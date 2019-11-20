Romford owner Tamplin more impressed with work rate than stunning volley

Phil Roberts of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford owner-manager Glenn Tamplin says he was delighted with Phil Roberts work rate throughout the match despite his stunning volley.

The former Arsenal academy youngster Roberts joined Boro after Tamplin took over the club late last week and got himself off to a dream start personally.

The 25-year-old volleyed home in the 10th minute of his debut to give Romford the lead although they did eventually fall to a 3-2 defeat to high-flying Coggeshall Town.

"The goal was a stunner, but me being me, I know Phil has always got those goals in the locker, but I would want more out of Phil in other areas of the game," Tamplin said.

"The goal was stunning, what I'm demanding one goal isn't enough, I need one goal and work rate.

"His work rate was very good and although everyone will remember the goal, the goal takes 10 seconds, the work rate takes 90 minutes.

"I was more impressed with his work rate."