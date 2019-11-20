Search

Advanced search

Romford owner Tamplin more impressed with work rate than stunning volley

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 November 2019

Phil Roberts of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Phil Roberts of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford owner-manager Glenn Tamplin says he was delighted with Phil Roberts work rate throughout the match despite his stunning volley.

The former Arsenal academy youngster Roberts joined Boro after Tamplin took over the club late last week and got himself off to a dream start personally.

The 25-year-old volleyed home in the 10th minute of his debut to give Romford the lead although they did eventually fall to a 3-2 defeat to high-flying Coggeshall Town.

You may also want to watch:

"The goal was a stunner, but me being me, I know Phil has always got those goals in the locker, but I would want more out of Phil in other areas of the game," Tamplin said.

"The goal was stunning, what I'm demanding one goal isn't enough, I need one goal and work rate.

"His work rate was very good and although everyone will remember the goal, the goal takes 10 seconds, the work rate takes 90 minutes.

"I was more impressed with his work rate."

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A rat crossing the back garden in Hilldene Avenue and, right, another is caught on CCTV. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Two women hit by a car in Romford

Police are investigating an incident in Crow Lane, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A rat crossing the back garden in Hilldene Avenue and, right, another is caught on CCTV. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Two women hit by a car in Romford

Police are investigating an incident in Crow Lane, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Stimson impressed by the standard of play between Hornchurch and Haringey Borough

Mark Stimson manger of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Romford owner Tamplin more impressed with work rate than stunning volley

Phil Roberts of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Owner Tamplin revealed his prediction was a loss in first match in charge of Romford

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

General Election 2019: Meet the candidates standing in Romford

L-R: Angelina Leatherbarrow, Ian Sanderson and Andrew Rosindell - parliamentary candidates for Romford. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists