Romford owner Tamplin says he learnt lots of lessons at Billericay Town

New Romford owner-manager Glenn Tamplin he learnt a lot from his time in charge of National League South outfit Billericay Town.

The multi-millionaire took over Billericay in 2017 and soon signed former Premier League stars Paul Konchesky, Jermaine Pennant and Jamie O'Hara.

He guided the Blues from the Isthmian Premier into the National League South to the Velocity Trophy and Essex Senior Cup during his time at the club.

But more importantly he says he is more experienced on how to run a club without over-spending like he did at his former club - where he left back in September.

"What people have to realise is when in went into Billericay, I was learning and I'd never done it before, and I brought all these big names in - whatever way I done it, it cost me a fortune.

"I ended up losing a lot of money but I did leave the club where I wanted to leave the club, I didn't want to leave it, but if I was ever going to leave it I left it in a position where I wanted to.

"What I learnt there was, it doesn't matter how much money you pay people, you've got to get the right players at the right level.

"For the level I'm at now I need men that can stand up and be counted, put their foot in when it matters, when some people wouldn't, you need heart as much as technical ability."

Since taking over at Boro, he has brought in the likes of former Leyton Orient midfielder Freddy Moncur, Arsenal academy youngster Phil Roberts, defender Ryan Cresswell, Liverpool youngster Adam Morgan, ex-Towie star Jake Hall, Tambeson Eyong, Adam Cunnington, Mekhi McLeod and many others.

"I've brought in big names in non league rather than big names from the Premiership and Championship.

"The players I'm getting in, some are dropping three or four levels of non league, and that's incredible.

"To go get Adam Morgan from Liverpool, to go get Ryan Cresswell, Jake Hall, Tambeson Eyong all of those players are from two levels above at least and they're coming to play for me.

"I'm getting big names in non league on a sensible budget and not putting the club at risk from day one.

"At Billericay if something had happened to me the club would have gone into liquidation, but I'm not doing that at Romford, I'm building it organically and gradually."