Romford legend Reynolds says it's starting to feel like de ja vu

Nick Reynolds of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Rookery Hill on 13th October 2018 (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford’s all-time top goal scorer Nick Reynolds says it’s starting to feel like de ja vu for a number of the squad.

Nick Reynolds celebrates avoiding relegation (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Nick Reynolds celebrates avoiding relegation (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boro pulled off the great escape last season by nabbing a 4-2 win over Maldon & Tiptree on the final day of the season to secure their Bostik North status.

This season is starting to head into the same direction as they currently sit three points adrift of Witham Town heading into the final three fixtures of the campaign.

Reynolds, Chris Taylor, Danny Cossington, Ayo Olukoga, and Greg Akpele were amongst the squad last season.

And 30-year-old Reynolds says hopefully the experience of surviving last term can work in their favour.

“It's a massive deja vu for some of us as we were in a similar situation last year.

“The fact we managed to stay up last year goes in our favour and there are a number of lads in the squad who knows what it takes to make this happen.”

The striker insists they were always confident in their ability as a team but just couldn't string the results together until recent weeks.

“We always had confidence in the squad that we were going to get out of trouble.

“There was a long period where we were playing well but just couldn't get results we deserved.

“Now the tide has turned and we need to carry on building on the performances and wins we have picked up recently.”

He did admit the group of players that were in the squad last year have to nurture the youngsters in the final few fixtures.

“There a massive gap in the squad age range; there's a couple of old heads and the rest of the boys are still young pups.

“Hopefully I can help guide the boys in any way I can weather that's on or off the field, I'll do what I can to keep this club up.”

However, Reynolds did reveal he is unavailable for their home clash against Soham Town Rangers on Saturday, and the club's away game against Grays Athletic on Easter Monday.

“I'm gutted that I'm going to miss the games this weekend but my extended 30th birthday celebrations are taking me to Rome.

“I'm just hoping the boys can keep us alive and when I return for the last game I'll make whatever contribution required for the Felixstowe game.”