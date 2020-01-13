Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford
PUBLISHED: 08:27 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 13 January 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Romford boss Glenn Tamplin has moved to bring in former TOWIE star Mark Wright to the club as a joint-owner alongside himself.
The 32-year-old, who is married to Michelle Keegan and has rose to fame being a TV personality, is joining Boro as joint-owner and to play left-back for the Isthmian North outfit.
Wright gained his popularity after appearing on the eleventh series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! where he finished as runner-up, and the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished in fourth place.
He has since been hosting radio shows and a number of events but is now keen to get back involved in football.
The millionaire was previously a semi-professional footballer playing for the likes of Southend United, Heybridge Swifts, Thurrock and Bishop's Stortford to name a few.
The left-back also spent time at clubs such as West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during his career.
He will now join Tamplin as joint-owner of the club and help in his bid to bolster the club's fan base and their fortunes on the pitch.