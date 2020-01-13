Search

Advanced search

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

PUBLISHED: 08:27 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 13 January 2020

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Romford boss Glenn Tamplin has moved to bring in former TOWIE star Mark Wright to the club as a joint-owner alongside himself.

The 32-year-old, who is married to Michelle Keegan and has rose to fame being a TV personality, is joining Boro as joint-owner and to play left-back for the Isthmian North outfit.

Wright gained his popularity after appearing on the eleventh series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! where he finished as runner-up, and the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he finished in fourth place.

You may also want to watch:

He has since been hosting radio shows and a number of events but is now keen to get back involved in football.

The millionaire was previously a semi-professional footballer playing for the likes of Southend United, Heybridge Swifts, Thurrock and Bishop's Stortford to name a few.

The left-back also spent time at clubs such as West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during his career.

He will now join Tamplin as joint-owner of the club and help in his bid to bolster the club's fan base and their fortunes on the pitch.

Most Read

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Coroner concludes Romford dad’s death by falling from penthouse flat in Brazil was an accident

The inquest into the deaths of Vera and John Savage resumed at Walthamstow Coroner's Court yesterday. Picture: Goole Streetview

Ice hockey: Raiders 3 Swindon 8

Michael Gray was back in goal for Raiders against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Heritage: Rainham’s cross-dressing feminist Mary Benton challenged gender roles

Newnham College, University of Cambridge where Mary Benton studied. Picture: PA

Most Read

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Coroner concludes Romford dad’s death by falling from penthouse flat in Brazil was an accident

The inquest into the deaths of Vera and John Savage resumed at Walthamstow Coroner's Court yesterday. Picture: Goole Streetview

Ice hockey: Raiders 3 Swindon 8

Michael Gray was back in goal for Raiders against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Heritage: Rainham’s cross-dressing feminist Mary Benton challenged gender roles

Newnham College, University of Cambridge where Mary Benton studied. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright named as new joint-owner of Romford

Mark Wright in action during the 2019 Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Nigel French/PA)

Praise for Barking, Havering and Redbridge children’s nurse who remade stolen ‘beads of courage’ for devastated patient

Laura May has been recognised for her efforts after she used her spare time to remake one of her patient's

Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher

Ice hockey: Raiders 3 Swindon 8

Michael Gray was back in goal for Raiders against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Ice hockey: Invicta 8 Raiders 4

Raiders goalie Tom Adams (pic Nikki Day)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists