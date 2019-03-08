Search

Boro boss Martin pleased with fight at Witham Town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 September 2019

Romford boss Paul Martin (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Paul Martin is pleased with the fight and desire shown to bag their first league point in a 1-1 draw away to Witham Town.

Boro suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday but managed to bounce back with a draw at Witham to grab their first point after six matches in the Isthmian North this season.

Long-serving boss Martin says his side went back to basics after a poor performance cost them dearly against the Rovers as Jack Stevenson, Jake Gordon, Adalberto Pinto and Martin Tuohy got themselves on the scoresheet while Inesh Sumithran scored from the spot.

Nathan Tabora put Boro in front as Witham but George Bugg nabbed an equaliser in the 76th minute.

"Saturday again individual mistakes not enough passion, not enough desire, but three or four new faces in there so I have to take that into consideration," Martin said.

"Still slow off the mark, I thought Great Wakering were decent on the day to be quite honest, they've got everything in their lockers.

"A third man running in, determination and work rate was fantastic, but we have been trying to change our style of football of late to find ballers and people who can get the ball down and play.

"Unfortunately it's not really worked for us, so Tuesday we went back to basics, cleared our lines and got it up the field as quick as we can then keep crossing and shooting from anywhere.

"The work ethic and graft was a lot better and then there was more passion and that's why we probably took the point away from home."

They had a number of new faces in the line-up across the two fixtures including Michael Agboola who has been playing in USA, Nathan Tabora who joined from Association Sportive Portet Carrefour Récébéd, 16-year-old midfielder Jacob Turk from Hornchurch, defender Sumithran and Antonius Anastasios who was last at League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

"Michael has been playing in the States for the last four or five seasons, he's a local lad, and we try keep them local so we have a good chance of signing them.

"He came in and I thought he had a very good debut, he's a no nonsense centre half, which we've been crying out for."

