Romford boss Martin insists his side must seal a win over Witham or face relegation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 April 2019

Phillip Browne-Bampoe of Romford on the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Phillip Browne-Bampoe of Romford on the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford boss Paul Martin insists his side must win this weekend to give themselves a fighting chance of remaining in the Bostik North.

Boro will welcome fellow strugglers Witham Town to Rookery Hill on Saturday as they look to claw back some points over one of their relegation rivals.

They currently sit bottom of the league table, two points off Mildenhall Town, and nine behind The Town.

“It’s win or go down, so we can’t afford to lose,” Martin admitted.

“If we lose then we’re going down in my opinion, if we win then we’ve got a couple more games as a lifeline.”

The Boro boss feels the pressure will be on Mark Ashford’s side although he insists his squad must stop leaking goals to give themselves a good chance.

“The pressure is on them a little bit more than us, we haven’t been bad the last two games against two very good teams, we definitely held our own,” he added.

“But if you look back at the last time we didn’t concede a goal is the concern. We’ve got to keep a clean sheet to have a chance of winning a game of football, as at the moment we’re leaking goals.

“That’s defending from the front to the back, we’ve just got to work harder when we do get an equaliser or score a goal so we can control the game a bit better.”

Witham have lost five of their last six league fixtures, but Martin feels the form guide means nothing at this stage.

“That doesn’t matter. Basildon were in the same boat as them when we played them, and they beat us 3-1,” he added. “I don’t think you can take any notice of the form guides at the minute and as I say all the time, it’s about who shows up on the day, and who wants it the most is going to get the result.

“The boys understand what it means now, we brought a couple of new faces in last week, whether that changes things is a different matter. We’ve just got to keep plugging away.

“Canvey did me a favour on Saturday. I asked them to help me out and they got a 90th-minute winner against Witham.

“There has got to be one game this year that we can go and win the game in a comfortable manner like we did in the first month when we beat Aveley 2-0, Great Wakering Rovers 3-1 and Sudbury 3-1.

“Since then I don’t remember the last chance we’ve had to win a game comfortably.”

