Search

Advanced search

Romford boss Martin pleased with Trophy performance

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 September 2019

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin is frustrated at the lack of league fixtures of late but was pleased with his side's performance in the Velocity Trophy as they sealed a 1-0 win over Waltham Abbey.

An 87th minute strike from debutant striker Timi Babalola sealed the cup win for the Boro on Saturday at the Brentwood Arena.

Experienced boss Martin admitted it was all about the performance and experimenting with a number of new faces. "The cup games are for us to experiment, the positives are keeping a clean sheet, and a new signing scoring on his debut," he said.

"There is still a lot to work on but hopefully we can get the right balance and personnel before the league starts up again and obviously the FA Trophy."

Romford started new signing Babalola up front alongside Keiron Owusu who has also feature for the club's under-17's this season while they brought on 16-year-old Jacob Turk in the 66th minute to replace George Woodward.

"We wanted to use these cup games to try bringing players in and having a look at them.

You may also want to watch:

"We started off with a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old up front and brought on a 16-year-old half way through the second-half.

"No disrespect to Waltham Abbey, I wasn't that fussed about the result, it was about whether the players could settle in and hold their own which they did."

The long-serving manager did admit it's frustrating they now can't take this display into the league as they don't play again until Wednesday, October, 16 against Grays Athletic.

They also had a Trophy clash with Barking on Wednesday evening cancelled due to the London Senior Cup taking precedent.

"It is but I don't think our next game is until October, 16, now so it's a massive break which is good and not good.

"It was frustrating the Barking match was off as we wanted to have a look at the rest of personnel we had over there on Saturday doing fitness and running.

"It's a little bit frustrating now but all we can do is train and perhaps even get some game time in against each other."

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin pleased with Trophy performance

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Essex Leopards add Okoro ahead of season opener with Kestrels

Jerelle Okoro keeps eyes on a rival (pic Graham Hodges)

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

West Ham suffer humiliating drubbing at Oxford to crash out of Carabao Cup

Oxford United's Elliott Moore celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.

Families on notorious estate say they are again dreading the winter in ‘unfinished’ homes

Clockwise from left: Residents Zander Hardy and Amanda Santana; Kavitha Thangarajah and daughter Myra; damp, ill-fitting insulation and broken door seals on properties around Orchard Village; cracks under the window at a property in Walden Avenue. Pictures: Archant/Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists