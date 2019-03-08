Romford boss Martin pleased with Trophy performance

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford manager Paul Martin is frustrated at the lack of league fixtures of late but was pleased with his side's performance in the Velocity Trophy as they sealed a 1-0 win over Waltham Abbey.

An 87th minute strike from debutant striker Timi Babalola sealed the cup win for the Boro on Saturday at the Brentwood Arena.

Experienced boss Martin admitted it was all about the performance and experimenting with a number of new faces. "The cup games are for us to experiment, the positives are keeping a clean sheet, and a new signing scoring on his debut," he said.

"There is still a lot to work on but hopefully we can get the right balance and personnel before the league starts up again and obviously the FA Trophy."

Romford started new signing Babalola up front alongside Keiron Owusu who has also feature for the club's under-17's this season while they brought on 16-year-old Jacob Turk in the 66th minute to replace George Woodward.

"We wanted to use these cup games to try bringing players in and having a look at them.

"We started off with a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old up front and brought on a 16-year-old half way through the second-half.

"No disrespect to Waltham Abbey, I wasn't that fussed about the result, it was about whether the players could settle in and hold their own which they did."

The long-serving manager did admit it's frustrating they now can't take this display into the league as they don't play again until Wednesday, October, 16 against Grays Athletic.

They also had a Trophy clash with Barking on Wednesday evening cancelled due to the London Senior Cup taking precedent.

"It is but I don't think our next game is until October, 16, now so it's a massive break which is good and not good.

"It was frustrating the Barking match was off as we wanted to have a look at the rest of personnel we had over there on Saturday doing fitness and running.

"It's a little bit frustrating now but all we can do is train and perhaps even get some game time in against each other."